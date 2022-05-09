Early Sunday, rapper Travis Scott took the stage for the first time publicly since the catastrophe at Astroworld. The artist was at Miami Grand Prix weekend and performed at the nightclub E11even. Controversy has followed Scott since the grim events of his November music festival in Houston, in which 10 people died and hundreds were injured due to a crowd surge.

Scott currently faces a mountain of lawsuits, though he’s performed at a few private events over the last six months. The Grammy-nominated artist was onstage for 45 minutes and did live renditions of songs like “Goosebumps,” “Antidote,” “Sicko Mode” and “Pick Up the Phone.” There was also a cameo by Migos member Quavo and the pair did a song together.

Scott also reportedly toted around a bottle of 1942 Don Julio tequila and encouraged everyone in attendance to take shots.

Reports have surfaced that Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), the security company hired for the Netflix Is A Joke festival where Dave Chapelle was attacked, was also in charge of safety at Astroworld.

CSC guards allegedly just stood by and watched while assailant Isaiah Lee lunged at the comedian; it was Chapelle’s own private security guards who demobilized him. CSC was also responsible for security at the 2017 Las Vegas country music festival where 59 people were shot to death—it remains the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

There are about 50 company locations across the U.S. and Canada. CSC has been sued numerous times within the last 30 years for labor violations, battery and negligence.

Scott is scheduled to headline this year’s Primavera Festival in Santiago, Chile in South America. A documentary about the Astroworld tragedy is set be shown in special screenings across 11 cities in Texas, including Houston and Dallas.