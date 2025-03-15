The Weird and Messy Romantic History of Brothers Randy and Jermaine Jackson

You know the Jackson family is known for their smooth moves and soulful sounds. But you may not know that two of the Jackson brothers have a complicated romantic history that leads them to a romantic past that intertwines – and kids who are both cousins and half-siblings!
If you didn’t know about this juicy sort-of love triangle, we got you. This is the story of the woman who almost came between Randy and Jermaine Jackson.
A Talented Family
The Jacksons are one of the most talented families in the entertainment business. The siblings have been performing together since growing up in Gary, Indiana. They got their first big break when The Jackson 5, a singing group made up of oldest sons Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Michael and Marlon. The brothers caught the attention of Berry Gordy, who signed them to Motown Records in 1969.
Jermaine – One of the Original Jackson 5
Jermaine Jackson is the fourth of Joseph and Katherine Jackson’s ten children (Marlon’s twin Brandon sadly passed away at birth).
One of the original members of The Jackson 5, Jermaine was with the group from 1964 to 1975. He left to pursue a solo career but came back to sing with his brothers in 1983 after The Jackson 5 had become The Jacksons.
Randy – The Youngest Jackson Son
Born on October 29, 1961, Randy Jackson is the youngest of the Jackson brothers. He was only three years old when The Jackson 5 formed their act, but he officially joined the group The Jacksons in 1975 when big brother Jermaine left the group to pursue a solo career.
Randy told Tom Joyner in a 1984 interview that from the time he was a little boy, he did anything he could to earn a place on stage with his brothers.
Meeting Alejandra
Randy Jackson met Alejandra Oaziaza, a Columbian born fashion designer, in 1986 when she was 17 and he was 24. The pair dated for several years, according to PEOPLE. Although they never married, they share two children, Genevieve (born in 1989) and Randy Jr. (born in 1992).
A Complicated Past
To say that Jermaine Jackson has a complicated romantic past would be a huge understatement. He was married to Hazel Gordy, daughter of Motown founder Berry Gordy, from 1973 to 1988. The couple had three children. Somewhere along the way, he began having an affair with Margaret Maldonado between 1985 to 1994, with whom he had two sons. Shortly after he ended things with Maldonado, the family would be in for a big surprise.
Married to (Another) Jackson
The Jackson’s family and fans were shocked when Alejandra and Jermaine got married in a secret ceremony in 1995. According to the New York Post, Alejandra didn’t think Randy appreciated her. But she saw a someone different and more “family-oriented” in Jermaine.
And as for Randy, he couldn’t believe his baby’s mama would get with his big brother.
According to the same New York Post article, Randy said, “Joe Blow down the street, but my brother? In the same house? She’s a pig and my brother is a fool.”
Feelings Toward Michael
Word to the Badd!! (Original Version)
While we’re not here to excuse Jermaine’s behavior, it seems like he was dealing with a lot of family issues around this time.
In 1991, a diss track he recorded that by all accounts was about his younger brother Michael was leaked to radio stations. Although the song that ultimately ended up on Jermaine’s album was different, the original version of “Word to the Badd!” took some pretty low blows at Michael. Just check out these lyrics:
“Once you were made; You changed your shade; Was your color wrong?; Could not turn back; It’s a known fact; You were too far gone.”
A Growing Family
The Jackson family tree got a little more complicated when Jermaine and Alejandra had two children together – Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson, who was born in July 1996 and Jermajesty Jermaine Jackson, who was born in October 2000.
Going Their Separate Ways
Jermaine filed for divorce from Alejandra in 2004. The agreement was finalized in 2008, according to TMZ. As part of the settlement, Jermaine agreed to pay off $100,000 in debt and $3,000 in child support, while Alejandra gave up her right to spousal support.
That Whole Stun Gun Mess
Things got weird at the Jackson family estate in 2010, due to an incident with a stun gun that got the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services involved.
TMZ got their hands on some documents in which Alejandra claimed Jermaine wanted her to live in the Jackson family home – only so he wouldn’t have to pay her child support. She went on to say that most of the money she received came in Ralphs supermarket gift cards where a then-13-year-old Jaafar acquired a credit he used to buy a stun gun online.
Here’s where it gets even crazier. According to ABC News, Jaafar tested his purchase in the bathroom on a piece of paper. After Jackson’s family matriarch, Katherine and the property security heard the gun, they took it away from the teen. DCFS came to investigate the situation to see if Katherine was fit to take care of Michael Jackson’s three children, Paris. Prince and Blanket.
“Living With the Jacksons”
Official Sizzle for the Canceled Reality Show “Living with The Jacksons” (2014)
You may be wondering how the half-sibling/cousins get along. It seems like they were ready to show the world. In 2014, Alejandra and her five children, Genevieve, Randy Jr., Donté, Jaafar, and Jermajesty, taped the six-episode reality series “Living With the Jacksons” for Reelz. Unfortunately, the show, which centered around Alejandra and her children’s lives since moving out of the Jackson family estate, was canceled and never made it to the air.
A Role of a Lifetime
Michael Jackson Biopic: Jafaar Jackson Recreates THRILLER Music Video
Alejandra and Jermaine’s son, Jaafar was cast to play his late uncle Michael in the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic ”Michael.” The film, which also stars Colman Domingo as family patriarch Joe Jackson and Nia Long as mom Katherine Jackson, is currently scheduled for a fall 2025 release date.
In a 2020 interview with Genius, Jaafar said after seeing his dad and uncles’ special performance in New York in honor of the 30th anniversary of the Jacksons, he knew he wanted to be on stage.
“That was the only time I got to see my uncle perform. Just seeing the fans’ reaction and everyone’s energy. That really inspired me to want to be in the music,” he said.