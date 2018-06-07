Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is a thot. Porn actress Stormy Daniels told us this when she revealed that the president of the Piggly Wiggly likes being spanked on his untanned buttocks with a Forbes magazine. And that isn’t even considering the “water sports” that allegedly took place with Russian hookers.



Well, it turns out that you can take the thot out of Trump Towers and move him into the White House, but he’s still going to be a thot. According to MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, the president’s biggest complaint isn’t that Flint, Mich., still doesn’t have clean drinking water, or that the pesky Russia collusion case won’t go away and will hopefully (looking at you, Black Jesus) lead to his impeachment. Nope, the president’s biggest complaint is his inability to watch porn in his office.

Advertisement

Here’s what Raw Story had to say about porn-gate:

The “Morning Joe” co-host stuck around Thursday for “MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle” to speak with the attorney for Stormy Daniels to discuss insults against the former porn actress by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani. “The hypocrisy is astounding,” Brzezinski said. “Because I know someone who spoke to Donald Trump recently about life in the White House, and Donald Trump’s biggest complaint was that he’s not allowed to watch porn in the White House. So there you go, there’s a little bit of news for you.”

Advertisement

Boom!

Brzezinski then ripped the microphone off her shirt and slammed it on the desk and was joined by co-host Joe Scarborough, whereupon both of them walked away triumphantly.

Footage of Brzezinski and Scarborough walking out of the interview below:

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Advertisement

“I bet they have those 1-900 numbers blocked, too, which must be a disappointment,” Ruhle joked.

According to Raw Story, Brzezinski had already lashed out at the president’s fall guy and newest counsel, Rudy Giuliani, who’d suggested during an earlier interview that Daniels’ claims against the president couldn’t be truthful because she’s a sex worker. Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, called Giuliani a pig and a hypocrite.

“Mr. Giuliani is an absolute pig for making those comments; he’s basically stating that women that engage in the adult-film industry and other forms of pornography don’t have reputations and are not entitled to respect,” Avenatti said during an appearance on CNN, The Hill reports.

Advertisement

“I certainly hope that we are not going to reach a place where Rudy Giuliani is going to be the police who is going to decide which women deserve respect or not,” he added. “His comments are piggish, they are outrageous, especially in today’s day and age, and he should be fired immediately by the president.”

The president isn’t firing Giuliani because he speaks the president’s language, which appears to be a cross between English, ignorance, misogyny, racism and assclownness.