Rep. Cori Bush Reveals She Moved Offices After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Berated Her at the Capitol

It’s beyond clear that Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene does not belong in Congress, as information continues to emerge that some of her favorite past-times are haranguing people and inciting violence.



Now Rep. Cori Bush has revealed that she’s had to go as far as moving into a different office to get further away from Greene’s, after the Republican and her staffers berated Bush during a recent encounter at the Capitol.

Yes, you heard that right.

Greene has already proved to enjoy spewing nonsense at people (she is a QAnon conspiracy theorist), and videos have emerged recently showing her following David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland school shooting, through the Capitol building and harassing him about second amendment rights.

In a statement released on Friday, Bush shared that Greene had the audacity to try and come for her with that kind of behavior too. According to Bush, she was walking from her office to vote at the Capitol on January 13 when Greene came up behind her while talking loudly on her phone and wearing no mask.

“This took place one day after multiple of my house colleagues announced they had tested positive for COVID-19 after being in a room with Taylor Greene during the white supremacist attack on the Capitol,” Bush said.

Given the very real and present risk of the transmission of the disease that has killed more than 400,000 Americans and counting, Bush said she called out to Greene to put on her mask.

“Taylor Greene and her staff responded by berating me, with one staffer yelling, “Stop inciting violence with Black Lives Matter.”

I’d ask how that makes sense as a reasonable response to being asked to wear a mask, but then that also begs the question of how it makes sense that a conspiracy theorist like Greene is in Congressional office anyway.

Bush added that Greene has also previously targeted her by falsely accusing her on Twitter of “leading a mob” that supposedly called for the rape and murder of the gun-toting McCloskey couple in St. Louis. I don’t remember any mob calling for those things, much less Bush leading them to do so, but we’ve already seen that Greene plays fast and loose with the truth.

Bush said all of that, plus Greene’s “repeated endorsements of executing Democratic politicians before taking office” has led her to relocate to an office away from Greene’s for the safety of herself and her staff.

“I moved my office because I am here to do a job for the people of St. Louis,” Bush said in an interview Friday night with Joy Reid on MSNBC’s The ReidOut. “What I cannot do is continue to look over my shoulder wondering if a white supremacist in Congress by the name of Marjorie Taylor Greene—or anyone else, because there are others—that they are doing something or conspiring against us.”

If you’re tempted to wonder if Bush is being hyperbolic (though I think its very admirable that she has chosen to respond to Greene’s outrageous behavior by moving herself out of Greene’s vicinity), even more videos have emerged to show that Greene is a dangerous individual who does not belong in Congress.

In a clip unearthed by MotherJones of Greene talking in the lead up to the 2020 elections, the Georgia Rep. is heard proclaiming that “the only way you get your freedoms back is it’s earned with the price of blood.”

And a day after the white supremacist insurrection that left five people dead at the U.S. Capitol just a few weeks ago, Greene sat for an interview with Kate Hopkins, an extremist from the U.K. who’s been banned from Twitter for violating the platform’s hateful conduct policy.

“This isn’t going anywhere, not at all, we’re only beginning to fight. We’re going to defend our constitution, our freedoms,” Greene told Hopkins.

Bush has introduced a House resolution calling for Greene and other members who incited the Jan. 6 insurrection to be expelled from Congress.