How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don't Care About the Game

Culture

How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don't Care About the Game

You can still have a good time, even if you don't care who wins

By
Angela Johnson
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don&#39;t Care About the Game
Photo: Prostock-studio (Shutterstock)

So you got invited to a Super Bowl party, but you don’t know (or care) anything about football. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend the night at home alone watching 60 Minutes – unless, of course, you want to (no judgment).

From the food and drinks to the commercials, there’s so much more to a Super Bowl party than football (trust me, I know). And this year, we’ve got the added bonus of a sure-to-be-fiyah Rihanna performance.

So get dressed, beat that face and get to that Super Bowl party. You don’t want to be the only one in the office on Monday that doesn’t know what Rihanna was wearing.

Advertisement

2 / 14

Go For The Food

Go For The Food

Image for article titled How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don&#39;t Care About the Game
Photo: Brent Hofacker (Shutterstock)

At most Super Bowl parties, the food is the star of the show. So if nothing else, you can count on some good eating. And if you’re asked to bring a dish, you know you’ll at least like one thing. If you need a little inspiration, check out our list of party-perfect recipes from Black chefs.

And if you’re really not into the game, just post up by the food table and get first dibs on every fresh batch of wings that comes out.

Advertisement

3 / 14

Stay For The Drinks

Stay For The Drinks

Image for article titled How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don&#39;t Care About the Game
Photo: pilipphoto (Shutterstock)

There’s something about a good drink that makes watching sports so much more enjoyable. So get your drink on (responsibly, of course). Who knows? After a few cocktails, you may find that you really are a football fan.

Advertisement

4 / 14

Look The Part

Look The Part

Even if you aren’t into the game, you can still try to look the part. A Super Bowl party is the perfect excuse to buy a new outfit. And if jerseys aren’t your thing, you can put together a casually cute look from a Black-owned activewear or streetwear line like Supervsn or Lovello Elizabeth. And you can always pay homage to Rihanna by wearing Savage X Fenty.

Advertisement

5 / 14

Don’t Skip The Commercials

Don’t Skip The Commercials

Old Spice | The Man Your Man Could Smell Like

Advertisers bring out their best for Super Bowl, from the hottest celebrities to the most adorable animals. Who can forget the Old Spice guy and the Budweiser frogs from Super Bowls past? So this is one time when you’re actually going to want to watch the commercials.

Advertisement

6 / 14

And Of Course, There’s Rihanna

And Of Course, There’s Rihanna

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna speaks onstage during the press conference for Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna speaks onstage during the press conference for Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)

Even the biggest football fans can’t deny that the highlight of the night will be RiRi’s halftime performance. She teased us with her Savage X Fenty fashion show. But fans have been salivating for years for her to give a full-on performance – granted, she’s been a little busy with motherhood lately. So if you’re really struggling, use a free Rihanna concert as motivation to get you through the first half of the game.

Advertisement

7 / 14

Root For A Black Quarterback

Root For A Black Quarterback

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 06: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 06: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Photo: Cooper Neill (Getty Images)

If there was ever a year to watch the big game, this is it. Because no matter which team wins, a Black quarterback will have bragging rights. Thirty-five years after Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl, only two other quarterbacks have joined the elite club, including Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes in 2020. Will he add another to his resume this year, or will Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles join their ranks? Either way, Black folks will have a reason to celebrate.

Advertisement

8 / 14

Put Together A Playlist

Put Together A Playlist

Image for article titled How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don&#39;t Care About the Game
Photo: fizkes (Shutterstock)

Nothing gets the party started like good music. So if you’re not into the game, put yourself in charge of the music. Just make sure it’s an upbeat playlist that will keep the party going.

Advertisement

9 / 14

Start A Drinking Game

Start A Drinking Game

Image for article titled How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don&#39;t Care About the Game
Photo: i_am_zews (Shutterstock)

If you think you’ll have trouble getting into the action, you can always propose a drinking game to make things more interesting. Have the guests take a drink or shot for every field goal, celebrity appearance, or quarterback sack.

Advertisement

10 / 14

Place Your Bets

Place Your Bets

Image for article titled How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don&#39;t Care About the Game
Photo: Prostock-studio (Shutterstock)

If drinking isn’t your thing, maybe betting is. We’re not suggesting you put your rent money on the line or anything, but a few dollars could make things more interesting and let you leave with a few extra coins in your pocket (if you’re lucky). Make a list of prop bets and start a pool with the other guests. You can include things like the first song Rihanna will sing, if the coin toss will be heads or tails, and whether or not someone will score in the first 5 minutes of the game. The person with the most number of correct answers gets to take home the pot.

Advertisement

11 / 14

Find Your Tribe

Find Your Tribe

Image for article titled How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don&#39;t Care About the Game
Photo: bbernard (Shutterstock)

You probably won’t be the only person at the party who doesn’t care about the game. So find those folks and hang out with them. Like you, they probably just came for the wings and drinks.

Advertisement

12 / 14

Have Someone Break It Down

Have Someone Break It Down

Image for article titled How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don&#39;t Care About the Game
Photo: fizkes (Shutterstock)

Ok, I confess. I don’t like football because I don’t know what the hell is going on. But if you can find someone who’s willing (and patient) to school you on the rules of the game, it might be worth watching – or at least a little more interesting. No promises!

Advertisement

13 / 14

Do Something Else

Do Something Else

Image for article titled How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don&#39;t Care About the Game
Photo: AS photo family (Shutterstock)

There’s no law that says you have to pay attention to the game at a Super Bowl party (please don’t kill me, football fans). So if you really get bored, find another television and watch something else. Or get with your anti-football friends and get a spades game going.

 

Advertisement

14 / 14