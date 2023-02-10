How to Make the Most of a Super Bowl Party if You Don't Care About the Game

So you got invited to a Super Bowl party, but you don’t know (or care) anything about football. But that doesn’t mean you have to spend the night at home alone watching 60 Minutes – unless, of course, you want to (no judg ment).

From the food and drinks to the commercials, there’s so much more to a Super Bowl party than football (trust me, I know). And this year, we’ve got the added bonus of a sure-to-be-fiyah Rihanna performance.

So get dressed, beat that face and get to that Super Bowl party. You don’t want to be the only one in the office on Monday that doesn’t know what Rihanna was wearing.