2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs

Everyone knows that the most important part of any Super Bowl party is the food. Yeah, there’s an NFL championship on the line and a megastar headlining the halftime show. But if your wings and your dip aren’t on point, I guarantee your guests are gonna let you know.



If you haven’t finalized your menu, I’m not sure what you’re waiting for (no pressure, but come on!). But never fear, we’ve rounded up our favorite food and drink recipes from some of the hottest Black chefs and spirits brands on the Internet to help make sure your Super Bowl party menu is even more memorable than the game.