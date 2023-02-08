2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs

2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs

We rounded up some of our favorite recipes from Black chefs and spirits brands for super Super Bowl snacks and drinks

By Angela Johnson
Photo: Jose Luis Pelaez Inc (Getty Images)

Everyone knows that the most important part of any Super Bowl party is the food. Yeah, there’s an NFL championship on the line and a megastar headlining the halftime show. But if your wings and your dip aren’t on point, I guarantee your guests are gonna let you know.

If you haven’t finalized your menu, I’m not sure what you’re waiting for (no pressure, but come on!). But never fear, we’ve rounded up our favorite food and drink recipes from some of the hottest Black chefs and spirits brands on the Internet to help make sure your Super Bowl party menu is even more memorable than the game.

Beautiful Eats and Things - Scandalous Stove Top Spicy Popcorn

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs
Screenshot: Beautiful Eats and Things

Forget that microwave stuff. Registered Dietician Nutritionist Andrea Mathis’ Scandalous Stove Top Spicy Popcorn recipe is the spicy snack you didn’t know you needed. After you add her blend of garlic, cayenne pepper, creole seasoning and parmesan cheese to your stove top popcorn, you’ll never be satisfied with just butter again.

Beautiful Eats and Things - Cheesy Pesto Chicken Sliders

These Cheesy Pesto Chicken Sliders are a procrastinator’s dream. With just chicken, cheese, pesto sauce, and Hawaiian rolls, this recipe comes together in no time. Andrea Mathis uses plant-based chicken here, but I’m sure the real thing would work just fine as well.

Rosalynn Daniels - Soul Food Fried Empanadas

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs
Screenshot: Rosalynndaniels.com

They don’t call her the Black Martha Stewart for nothing. Rosalynn Daniels knows how to throw a party. Her recipe for Soul Food Fried Empanadas give you mac and cheese, collard greens and chicken in one delicious bite.

Stay Snatched - Crab Rangoon Dip

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs
Screenshot: Staysnatched.com

If you’re looking to step up your dip game from Cheez Whiz and jars of salsa try this Keto-friendly Baked Crab Rangoon Dip from Brandi Crawford’s Stay Snatched.

Stay Snatched - Air Fryer Blooming Onion

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs
Screenshot: Staysnatched.com

Who needs Outback Steakhouse when you can make this Blooming Onion in your air fryer just 20 minutes?

Dude That Cookz - Four Cheese Pizza with Roasted Tomatoes

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs
Screenshot: dudethatcookz.com

When it comes to pizza, there’s almost no such thing as too much cheese. And this Four Cheese Pizza with gouda, muenster, cheddar and mozzarella cheese is a cheese-lovers dream.

Dude That Cookz - Creamy Buffalo Fried Deviled Eggs

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs
Screenshot: Dudethatcookz.com

Buffalo sauce is a must at any Super Bowl Party. And these Creamy Buffalo Fried Deviled Eggs are a nice twist. Adding the buffalo sauce to your egg filling gives it just the amount of heat. But if your guests need a little more, save a little sauce for dipping.

Lizee Angel - Chicken Meatballs and DC Mumbo Sauce

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs
Screenshot: lizeeangel.com

Your guests will love the sweet and tangy flavor of these Chicken Meatballs from Nik Manning’s Lizee Angel. Luckily you can keep them warm in your crock pot for the entire game.

Butter Be Ready - Jerk Chicken Wings With Guava Sauce

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs
Screenshot: butterbeready.com

Level up your ordinary jerk wings with this Jerk Chicken Wings With Guava Sauce recipe from Butter Be Ready. The sweetness of the guava sauce is the perfect companion to the spicy jerk wings.

Butter Be Ready - Crispy Garlic Parmesan Wings

Image for article titled 2023 Super Bowl: Best Game Day Grub By Black Chefs
Screenshot: butterbeready.com

If spicy wings aren’t your thing, try this recipe for Crispy Garlic Parmesan Wings. After they cook easily in the air fryer, they’re tossed with a simple garlic butter sauce that is simple but full of flavor.

Uncle Nearest Whiskey - Tennessee Buck

Black-owned whiskey brand Uncle Nearest is smooth enough to drink neat, but if you want a quick cocktail, try this Tennessee Buck recipe made with ginger beer and lemon.

Lobos 1707 Tequila - Lobos Layback Spritz

Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila and sparkling rose are the stars of this Lobos Layback Spritz cocktail recipe. If you want to a fancy finish, add a lemon wedge and a thyme sprig for garnish

Ten to One Rum - Sorrel Daiquiri

It may be the middle of February, but there’s no reason why you can’t heat things up with this Sorrel Daiquiri made with Ten to One, a Caribbean rum brand co-owned by singer Ciara.

Indoggo Gin - Long Beach Lemonade

You may be on your grown up grind now, but you’re never too classy for a little gin and juice. Try this Long Beach Lemonade made with Snoop Dogg’s Indoggo Gin.

Black Girl Magic - Grand Sangria Rouge

Sangria is great for guests because you can serve it by the pitcher. This recipe is made with Black Girl Magic Merlot is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

