The Best Black Super Bowl Commercials of All Time

Besides cheering on your favorite NFL team and singing along to the halftime show, we most look forward to the commercials. Whether you get a laugh or shed a heartfelt tear, here are some of the best Super Bowl commercials featuring Black people over the years.
Super Bowl XIV (1980)- Joe Greene
Pro NFL Hall of Famer, Joe Greene from the Steelers, starred in a 1980 Super Bowl Commercial. In the Coca-Cola ad the player leaned into his nickname “Mean” Joe by not paying attention to a child fan after a game, but once he drank a Coca-Cola, he smiled and gave the kid a gift.
Super Bowl XXV (1991)- Ray Charles
In a 1991 Diet Pepsi commercial, the famed Ray Charles starts by singing “You Got the Right One Baby,” and throughout the commercial more people around the world start trying to sing it as well, but Ray Charles acknowledges that he sings it best.
Super Bowl XXVI (1992)- Michael Jordan
NBA legend, Michael Jordan, saves Bugs Bunny from some bullies on the basketball court in the Nike Air Jordan commercial from 1992. We loved it!
Super Bowl XXVII (1993)
Here’s a great one: NBA stars Michael Jordan and Larry Bird compete for a McDonald’s meal by making ridiculously difficult hoops in this 1993 commercial.
Super Bowl XXXVII (2003)- Terry Tate
In this 2003 Reebok commercial, Terry Tate tackles and yells at employees to become their most productive selves. Seeing papers fly and people run from him in suits is absolutely hilarious.
Super Bowl XXXVIII (2004)
I doubt we’ll ever get another iconic pop queens commercial like this again! Beyoncé, Pink, and Britney Spears sing “We Will Rock You” dressed as fierce gladiators for this Pepsi commercial in 2004.
Super Bowl XLIV (2010)- Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey tries to mediate between late-night talk show hosts, Jay Leno and David Letterman in this Super Bowl ad from 2010.
Super Bowl XLIV (2010)
In this 2010 Old Spice commercial that set the world on fire, the shirtless former football player Isaiah Mustafa, let’s women know that they may not be able to date him, but their man can smell like him if he uses Old Spice body wash.
Super Bowl XLVIII (2014)- Laurence Fishburn
Laurence Fishburne returns as Morpheus from The Matrix in Kia’s “The Truth” commercial from 2012. He gives a couple the choice to pick a new Kia to experience what luxury is really like.
Super Bowl LII (2018)- NFL
Odell Beckham Jr. and Eli Manning tap into their inner Dirty Dancing, showing off some moves on the practice football field. The commercial ends with Eli doing the famous lift during “I’ve Had the Time of My Life”, with Beckham gracefully over his head.
Super Bowl LII (2018)- Morgan Freeman, Missy Elliot
In this 2018 Doritos vs. Mountain Dew commercial, actors Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage are getting coached by rappers Missy Elliot and Busta Rhymes for a lipsync showdown. Who do you think won?
Super Bowl LIII (2019)- NFL
In this Super Bowl commercial, NFL icons young and old destroy a banquet after they all fight over a football that was at first on top of a cake.
Super Bowl LIV (2020)- Anthony Anderson
Actor Anthony Anderson keeps getting interrupted by his mother who wants to test out T-Mobile’s 5G, specifically if it will allow her to call her son from anywhere in the world at any time.
Super Bowl LIV (2020)- Lil Nas X
“Old Town Road” hip hop cowboy Lil Nas X and the classic tv cowboy, Sam Elliott face off in a Western dance battle in this 2020 Doritos commercial.
Super Bowl LVI (2022)- Trevor Noah
Remember this one? Trevor Noah, misunderstands what Uber Eats means in this 2022 Uber commercial, showing that you can get more than just food delivered on the app!
Super Bowl LVI (2022)- Rashida Jones, Leslie Jones
It was the battle of the Jones’ in this 2022 Toyota commercial featuring Leslie Jones, Rashida Jones, Tommy Lee Jones, and Nick Jonas racing through various types of terrain to the top of a snowy mountain.
Super Bowl LVI (2022)- Lizzo
Google is showing the power of the Real Tone feature on the Google Pixel 6 phone. The 2022 commercial features singer Lizzo showing how the feature brightens photos so that all skin tones have proper lighting.
Super Bowl LVI (2022)
Actress Zendaya is Sally selling seashells by the seashore who sets up a Squarespace page to boost her sales in this 2022 commercial.
