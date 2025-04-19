Legal

Oop! Megan Thee Stallion Lands Another Legal Win Against Tory Lanez

Lanez is currently serving 10 years behind bars for the 2020 shooting that left Megan physically injured & caused significant emotional & mental distress.

By
Shanelle Genai
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Megan Thee Stallion, left; Tory Lanez.
Megan Thee Stallion, left; Tory Lanez.
Photo: Jeff Schear for FanDuel’s Super Bowl Party Powered by Spotify; Rich Fury (Getty Images)

Although Megan Thee Stallion has a restraining order out on Tory Lanez, that’s not stopping him from somehow wreaking some havoc towards her from behind bars. But now, thanks to a new update, his time of taunting her may be coming to an end.

Suggested Reading

Weekend Culture Roundup April 19, 2025
Weekend News Roundup April 19, 2025
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy 'Freak Off' Lawsuit, Church Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic, Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked in NYC and Other Crime Stories From the Week
Comedian London Hughes Talks New Book, Parents Watching Her Very Sexual Comedy, & Beyoncé
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Weekend Culture Roundup April 19, 2025
Weekend News Roundup April 19, 2025
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Dropped From Diddy 'Freak Off' Lawsuit, Church Easter Egg Hunt Turns Tragic, Black Man in Wheelchair Viciously Attacked in NYC and Other Crime Stories From the Week
Comedian London Hughes Talks New Book, Parents Watching Her Very Sexual Comedy, & Beyoncé
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

For context, on Wednesday, Megan’s legal team filed a motion to hold Lanez in contempt of court, citing the “disruptive and inflammatory” behavior he exhibited during a deposition he displayed in prison, according to TMZ. The deposition is in connection with the with the defamation suit the “Savage” rapper filed against blogger Milagro “Gramz” Cooper back in October 2024. Cooper is alleged to have conspired with Lanez to spread falsehoods online about Megan.

Advertisement

Related Content

Tory Lanez Sentence to Carry Into Day 2, Megan Thee Stallion Submits Witness Impact Statement
Witness From the Night Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot Says It Looked Like "They Were Trying to Kill Her"

Related Content

Tory Lanez Sentence to Carry Into Day 2, Megan Thee Stallion Submits Witness Impact Statement
Witness From the Night Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot Says It Looked Like "They Were Trying to Kill Her"

Back in February, a judge ruled that Megan’s legal team could interview Lanez under oath as they looked into what part he played in Cooper’s case. Well, that interview — a.k.a. the aforementioned deposition — recently took place and it proved to be unsuccessful as the “L.U.V.” rapper acted confused over words like “discuss” and “approve.”

Advertisement

He also allegedly harassed Megan’s lawyer about her appearance, interrupted questioning and even acted like the technical equipment he was using wan’t working properly, even though prison staff confirmed things were fine on their end.

Advertisement

Now, as a result of his antics, a judge ruled on Friday (April 18) to impose sanctions on Lanez and he has to respond by April 30, per court documents obtained by legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff.

There’s no word on if Cooper attended the deposition for Lanez. But what we do know is that it’s unfortunate that even while serving time, he’s is still finding a way to make different matters related to Megan that much more difficult.