Oop! Megan Thee Stallion Lands Another Legal Win Against Tory Lanez

Although Megan Thee Stallion has a restraining order out on Tory Lanez, that’s not stopping him from somehow wreaking some havoc towards her from behind bars. But now, thanks to a new update, his time of taunting her may be coming to an end.

For context, on Wednesday, Megan’s legal team filed a motion to hold Lanez in contempt of court, citing the “disruptive and inflammatory” behavior he exhibited during a deposition he displayed in prison, according to TMZ. The deposition is in connection with the with the defamation suit the “Savage” rapper filed against blogger Milagro “Gramz” Cooper back in October 2024. Cooper is alleged to have conspired with Lanez to spread falsehoods online about Megan.

Back in February, a judge ruled that Megan’s legal team could interview Lanez under oath as they looked into what part he played in Cooper’s case. Well, that interview — a.k.a. the aforementioned deposition — recently took place and it proved to be unsuccessful as the “L.U.V.” rapper acted confused over words like “discuss” and “approve.”

He also allegedly harassed Megan’s lawyer about her appearance, interrupted questioning and even acted like the technical equipment he was using wan’t working properly, even though prison staff confirmed things were fine on their end.

Now, as a result of his antics, a judge ruled on Friday (April 18) to impose sanctions on Lanez and he has to respond by April 30, per court documents obtained by legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff.

There’s no word on if Cooper attended the deposition for Lanez. But what we do know is that it’s unfortunate that even while serving time, he’s is still finding a way to make different matters related to Megan that much more difficult.