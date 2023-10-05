How? Minnesota Jail Conditions Claimed the Limbs of Black Inmate, Complaint Alleges

A Minnesota county must pay millions to a man who lost both of his hands and suffered various conditions due to being held in jail for just over one day, he claims. His attorneys say he was neglected and shown indifference by jail officials who could’ve prevented the situation.



Terrance Dwayne Winborn spent 39 hours in Scott County Jail for suspicion of drunk driving in August of 2020. Within those hours, his attorneys allege the jail officials failed to meet his medical needs. The morning after he was booked, a nurse noticed he couldn’t stand on his own and his right hand was swollen, per the complaint. Upon a second visit, the nurse couldn’t measure his blood oxygen levels but allegedly made no attempts to transfer him to an emergency room. By the evening, Winborn’s condition worsened.

Advertisement

He was taken to two hospitals that night and ended up in Minneapolis where he was placed immediately into intensive care. Doctors found fasciitis was attacking his body, a rare flesh-eating bacteria that often calls for amputation as a life-saving measure. Winborn had his hand and part of his forearm surgically removed. He stayed in the hospital until November when he was placed in a nursing home and 60 pounds lighter. By December, the infection reached his other arm leading to another amputation.

Advertisement

It wasn’t specified if the infection was caught during his time inside the jail. However, the county agreed to slide him a check to avoid a legal battle.

Advertisement

Read more from The Associated Press:

The attorneys said the settlement will cover the more than $2 million in medical bills Winborn has already incurred — a sum which they said the county didn’t cover — as well as the millions he’ll need for ongoing care. The county’s insurance plan will cover the settlement. The complaint also said jail videos that could have provided important evidence were destroyed after 90 days because officials took no action to preserve them — despite knowing about the severity of Winborn’s injuries and the potential for litigation. Jail officials stated in their depositions that they couldn’t remember what happened.

Advertisement

In exchange for the $12.2 million settlement, Winborn agreed to drop his lawsuit. However, the county didn’t admit to any wrongdoing.

The alleged neglect of Winborn in Minnesota is a growing concern nationwide. The family of LaShawn Thompson just reached a $4 million settlement with Fulton County, Ga. after Thompson’s death. The autopsy found he succumbed to complications stemming from severe neglect and disgusting jail conditions that left his body riddled with insect bites.

Advertisement

Even more jailhouses have come under scrutiny for the upkeep of their facilities and treatment of inmates.