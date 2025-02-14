Social Media is Completely Split Over Drake and PartyNextDoor's New Valentine's Day Album

After months of anticipation, Drake and PartyNextDoor have dropped their long-awaited collaboration album, “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U.” It’s also the first full-length project the 6-God has dropped since his battle with Kendrick Lamar that left him battered and bruised (lyrically), leading to some interesting opinions about the record on social media.

Naturally, since Drake is a popular artist, several people on social media loved the album and thanked the Toronto rapper for cementing his place as the king of music.

One user wrote, “Kendrick may have won the beef but Drake will always make better music.”

Someone else added, “Difference between Kendrick and Drake is Drake can make more than just rap music.”

However, since we’re talking about Drake, there were just as many people who were quick to dump on the album.

One person harshly wrote, “I listened to the Drake/PND album. After the battle w/ Kendrick, I said Drake was done for and needed to take a few years off. This project proved me wrong. He does not need to take a few years off. Instead, he needs to retire forever because this album is pure dumpster juice.”

Another person posted, “new drake album is garbage but y’all are gonna hype it up and swear it’s a classic just to get people to stop talking about kendrick.”

Furthermore, fans also noticed some bars on the album that referenced Drake’s beef with Lamar, specifically in the song, “GIMME A HUG.”

He raps on the song, “F**k all the rap beef, I’m trying to get the party lit,” essentially saying he’s over his feud with the Compton MC.

Drake later adds, “Funny how it’s only b***h n****s waiting on the boy’s obituary / Caise if I die it’s these n****s that become the sole beneficiary and what the f**k are they gon’ do with it? / Head of girls up at twenty-nine on stage twerkin’ with a dictionary.”

Although he’s said he’s over the beef, he seemingly takes another shot at Lamar’s intellectual style of rap with the “dictionary” line.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lamar decides to punch back, or feels like he’s already caused enough damage and will let the 6-God be.