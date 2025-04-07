Entertainment

How Cassie Plans to Finally Get Her Long-Deferred, Sweet Payback on Diddy

Diddy's most famous accuser is coming back with a vengeance.

As the federal sex crime trial for Sean “Diddy” Combs rapidly approaches, there is much speculation about what evidence is going to be produced against the rapper. However, we’re more interested in who is going to take the stand against him. We may have one confirmed witness and it’s a bombshell.

In the indictment against Combs, federal prosecutors accused the rapper of committing crimes against a woman labeled as “Victim 1.” They described the victim as being subject to alleged physical and sexual abuse and also described her to be a “former long-term girlfriend” of Combs, per court documents.

We first heard of the allegations in Combs’ indictment from “former long-term girlfriend” and Bad Boy Records signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. She filed a lawsuit in November 2023 accusing the rapper of sex trafficking, human trafficking, sexual battery and sexual assault. Other horrid allegations stemmed from his so-called “freak off” sex parties, where prosecutors allege women and men were drugged and forced to perform sexual acts at Combs’ pleasure. He was also accused of using video footage to blackmail the victims into compliance.

According to TMZ, “Victim 1” is prepared to testify under her own name at the trial. Looks like we’re going to see if the mystery individual is really Cassie or someone completely different. Meanwhile, three other alleged victims are still to remain anonymous during the trial, according to the outlet. Though, the names of the women were given to Combs’ attorneys, the report says.

In September 2024, the 55-year-old rap mogul was arrested in Manhattan by federal authorities, six months after they raided his two homes in Los Angeles and Miami. His indictment reveals charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty, and was denied bail. His trial is scheduled for May.