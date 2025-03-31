How an R&B Concert in Oklahoma Went Seriously, Seriously Left…

Unfortunately, chaos is bound to break out at some large music events. However, one seemingly chill rhythm and blues concert broke out in a violent brawl in Oklahoma over the smallest occurence. Police say the incident resulted in tragedy beyond the typical broken nose.

That's So Random CC Share Subtitles Off

English Regé-Jean Page, Naomie Harris Talk New Film 'Black Bag,' Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs

This weekend, the Oklahoma City Police Department finally arrested the third person in connection to the horrifying incident. Police said the fight broke out in the wee hours of March 22 during an R&B concert at Enclave Event Center featuring singers Summer Walker and Jaquees, per the event center’s Facebook page. Authorities say when they responded to the outside of the venue, they discovered 47-year-old Tommy Benson beaten bloodied and unconscious.

Advertisement

The police concluded the man attended the concert with his wife. He was the victim of a brawl that broke out moments before, resulting in a serious head injury. Police said whoever attacked Benson used both hands and feet. However, they also found from surveillance video footage that Benson was hit in the head with a chair. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to Oklahoma’s News 4.

Advertisement

Police arrested Jarmey Dewayne Jones in connection to Benson’s beating death over this weekend. Last week, they had taken Mario Dewayne Glover and Kaleb Harris into custody in connection to Benson’s death.

Advertisement

Police claim the three sparked the deadly brawl after Benson accidentally knocked over the drink of one of their girlfriends, per the Wichita Eagle.

The three were arrested for complaints of second-degree murder but have not been formally charged, per KFOR. They each were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center with a bond set at $10 million each, per Oklahoma City Free Press. The District Attorney’s Office will ultimately decide if the three should be arraigned for murder.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Benson’s family is grieving who they remember as a beloved husband, father and “Papa,” they wrote on a GoFundMe fundraiser.

“Tommy was a dedicated family man who worked hard to provide for his loved ones and was looking for to the future of watching his youngest son Tommalik play football at Westmoore High School,” they wrote.