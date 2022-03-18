Chris Brown and Drake’s legal teams are responding to a new court filing that claims the two artists violated copyright infringement laws on their 2019 hit “No Guidance.”

Advertisement

Per Complex, back in February, Braindon Cooper argued that the two music stars had no “legal basis whatsoever” in saying that they didn’t have “’plausible’ access” to his 2016 song “I Love Your Dress,”—the song that Cooper claims Brown and Drizzy used to create he hook on the popular song.

Now, on Thursday, Brown’s lawyer responded to the filing making it clear that that notion and Cooper’s earlier claim that he submitted “I Love Your Dress” to a Canadian A&R rep who suggested Cooper meet in Toronto was absurd.

“This is not a close call,” the response read in part. “Posting a song on the Internet—such that the song is 1 out of 82 million songs on Spotify or posted by one of Instagram’s 1 billion users—and a one-time public performance do not constitute widespread dissemination as a matter of law.”

It later continued:

Plaintiffs’ allegation that Mic Tee suggested that Cooper travel to Toronto, Drake’s ‘original hometown,’ is insufficient to permit an inference of access. By plaintiffs’ own account, Drake has resided in California since 2014. In any event, there is no allegation that Cooper went to Toronto, and it is implausible to assume that every musician in Toronto collaborates and shares music with Drake.

This response comes weeks after it was revealed that Drake was also being sued by another artist who’s also claiming copyright infringement for two of hit songs off Scorpion, “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings.” However Drake’s producer has refuted the claim, explaining that they used a completely different song and will prove it in court that claims stating otherwise are false.