It appears things aren’t going breezy for Chris Brown.

Per The Guardian, the “No Guidance” artist is currently being sued for $20 million by an unidentified woman who alleges Brown drugged and raped her on yacht owned by P. Diddy in Miami last December.

According to the suit, the woman—a professional choreographer, dancer, model, and musician—and her friend were invited to the yacht by a male friend over the phone. At some point during the conversation, Brown took the phone, admitted to knowing about the woman, (identified only as Jane Doe in court documents) and urged the ladies to come as soon as possible. Upon their arrival, Brown offered the woman a mixed drink and began to converse with her about her career and the music industry. Then things began to take a turn.

More from The Guardian:

He allegedly refilled her cup, after which she became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep”, according to the suit. It claims she was led to a bedroom where Brown closed the door and refused to let her leave. The complaint alleges that he undressed and raped her, and that after he ejaculated inside her, he announced “he was ‘done’”. It alleges that Brown demanded Doe take an emergency contraceptive the following day. It claims she was led to a bedroom where Brown closed the door and refused to let her leave. The complaint alleges that he undressed and raped her, and that after he ejaculated inside her, he announced “he was ‘done’”. It alleges that Brown demanded Doe take an emergency contraceptive the following day.

Brown has since responded to the suit, writing in an Instagram story: “I hope y’all see this pattern of [baseball cap emoji] whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘they’ try to pull some real bullshit.”

As previously reported by The Root, Brown also currently under investigation though his attorney’s have yet to publicly respond to that matter.