Hold Up...Social Media is Not Feeling Sherri Shepherd After Her Jonathan Majors Interview For This One Reason

Sherri Shepherd’s interview with Jonathan Majors on her daytime television show is going viral for all of the wrong reasons. While the controversial actor opened up about several things, including his legal troubles, viewers aren’t happy with Shepherd’s reaction to his character in the film, “Magazine Dreams.”

While discussing his role as Killian Maddox in the movie, an aspiring bodybuilder, Majors described him as “mentally different.”

Shortly after, Shepherd, who had already seen the film, said she was extremely moved by Majors’ portrayal of Maddox.

“I cry because my son moves through the world in a different way,” said Shepherd. “So to see you portray this character — it touched my heart… So that’s why I cry because you so beautifully portrayed this man who just moves through the world.”

Despite Shepherd’s sincere response, several people on social media weren’t sympathetic to her emotions. Especially since this interview was done just days after Majors seemingly admitted to strangling his ex-girlfriend in audio obtained by Rolling Stone.

@ladidaix commented on X, “May her son never grow up to become like him.”

@The_Acumen reshared a post that read, “Participating in the redemption of an abuser is nasty work.”

Many others on social media called out Shepherd’s hypocrisy since she’s been much more critical of other celebrities for a lot less.

People specifically referred to a segment Shepherd did a couple of weeks ago, where she judged Megan Thee Stallion (and other women) who wear revealing garments on the red carpet.

@GerrickKennedy wrote in a post on X, “Sherri Shepherd spent 4+ mins talking about Meg (and other women) were bad influences on young girls because of their outfits....but here she is crying to a man who choked and beat his gf ... just because she was moved over a role he played in a movie. Nasty work.”

@twiinpeakks wrote, “sherri shepherd… having jonathan majors on your show…? i knew you were weird when you criticized megan for that outfit. give wendy her show back.”