Sherri Shepherd’s Exes Demanded the Most Unbelievable Things in Divorce—And It Wasn’t Money

Sherri Shepherd isn’t mincing words when it comes to the divorces from two previous husbands. But what she revealed on a recent episode of her talk show might have us all giving them a major side eye.

Speaking on Tuesday’s episode of the “Sherri” show, the daytime host gave her two cents on the recent news about actress Jurnee Smollett’s divorce from her ex-husband Josiah Bell. For context, she and Bell finalized their divorce back in 2021. with the latter walking away with $1 million in the settlement and a $7,000 in alimony and child support payments. However, new reports published earlier this week suggested that he’s aiming to get more. According to the Neighborhood Talk, Bell is allegedly seeking half of her 401(k) and half of her Screen Actors Guild (SAG) pension. But, per court documents obtained by Radar Online at the time of their divorce, those splits were originally part of their divorce agreement—it just appears as if Bell is finally coming to collect.

Regardless of the specifics, once the news made it onto Wednesday’s episode, Sherri didn’t hold back on her feelings, citing the ire she experienced in her own divorces and pushed for more people to get a prenuptial agreement.

“I went through a divorce without a prenup...it took everything. I went through one with a prenup, [it took] not as much. But it gets nasty in a divorce, you don’t go into marriage thinking you’re gonna get divorced. But if it happens, it can get so nasty. People can get petty,” she said.

She continued:

One of my husbands, in the marital stuff when we were fighting, he wanted my bed. He wanted my bedroom set, even though I bought it before we got married. And I said ‘look ninja, you weren’t the only [man in this bed].’ I did, I said ‘hey ninja, you weren’t the only man in this bed. This is the bed Sherri bought with Sherri’s money.’ And I told him and his lawyer, ‘He wasn’t the first one in it and he won’t be the last.’”

She also revealed that one of her ex-husbands tried to get compensation for transporting her wigs to and from the studios where she was working at. Shepherd has been single for the last 10 years after splitting from her second husband Lamar Sally in 2015. Prior to him, she was married to Jeffrey Tarpley, with whom she shares a son, and a messy divorce.