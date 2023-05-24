Things continue to look down for rapper Tory Lanez following his conviction in the 2021 shooting case of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Per a new motion filed on Tuesday, prosecutors in the case are now seeking more prisontime for Lanez citing three new “aggravating factors.”

According to reporting from legal affairs journalist Meghann Cuniff, who’s been in the courtroom for this trial since it first began, the prosecutorial team believes Lanez deserves more prison time because:

1. “Lanez’s callousness and the great bodily harm he caused Megan Thee Stallion”

2. “His use of of a semi-automatic firearm.”

3. “Megan’s vulnerability as a victim.”

“Victim [Megan Thee Stallion] was dressed in only a bikini, shoeless and on foot in a neighborhood completely foreign to her. It was late at night. She was unarmed and completely defenseless,” the motion read in part before later adding that Lanez “posed a significant danger to everyone (witnesses and neighbors) in the vicinity of this shooting.”

It continued: “The brazenness of Defendant’s conduct is alarming but the conscious disregard for the well-being and safety of all those around him signifies a high degree of indifference for human life.”

While the team didn’t specify exactly how many years they want to add in this new motion, they’ll have to submit their recommendation to the judge presiding over the case by June 6. Megan Thee Stallion is also expected to submit a victim impact statement either in person or in writing soon.

After several delays, sentencing for Lanez is set to go down on June 13. The Canadian rapper currently faces a max sentence 22 years in prison and possible deportation after being found guilty on charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.