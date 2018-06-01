This week, Roseanne Barr—a bonafide racist—was outed, fired and hung out to dry.

Former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett was the butt of a tasteless, racist joke. And at MSNBC’s Everyday Racism town hall, Jarrett had a few words for Barr.

“I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,”said Jarrett. “I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense ... Or every black parent I know who has a boy who has to sit down and have a conversation—‘the talk,’ as we call it.”

This is a classic case of taking the high road.

Be clear: Taking the high road does not mean that you don’t stand up for yourself. For many other powerful women of color, taking the high road is necessary and often the only option.

Advertisement

See the entire video above.