Here's What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023

Wimbledon 2023 has come to a close, and Black celebs decided to pull up! Since the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike started last week, celebs are finding ways to fill their time, including traveling to London to watch some great tennis. Here are some of the Black stars and the fits they wore to the Wimbledon Tennis Championship.
Issa Rae
Looks like Issa Rae had a few more pink outfits that she didn’t get to wear on the Barbie press tour. Issa wore this adorable long-sleeved, pink mini-dress and nude heels to Wimbledon.
Dina Asher-Smith
Olympic track star Dina Asher-Smith wore this beautiful, airy ensemble from A.W.A.K.E. MODE and Christian Louboutin heels.
Idris Elba and Sabrine Dhowre-Elba
It’s a date! Idris and Sabrina showed up at the Wimbledon Championship. Sabrina wore this cream set and green flats. Idris wore a green AOF shirt with black pants and tennis shoes.
India Amarteifio
Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio wore an all-Louis Vuitton outfit to watch the tennis matches. Her braided updo is the best part.
Layton Williams
English actor Layton Williams wore this patterned Burberry shirt under a short suit and zebra loafers to Wimbledon. While all of the tennis players are wearing white, it’s nice to see some color!
Ian Wright
TV personality and former soccer player Ian Wright wore a reconstructed Bespoke ‘Umpire Jacket’ for Wimbledon. This was done by the Clothsurgeon, who takes a sustainable approach to clothing.
AJ Odudu
British TV presenter AJ Odudu wore this cute white dress by Christopher Esber to represent Evian at Wimbledon.
Alex Scott
Sports commentator and former soccer player Alex Scott wore this elegant brown dress to watch the tennis matches.
Naomi Ackie
I Wanna Dance With Somebody’s Naomi Ackie attended her first Wimbledon in this summery white dress by Ralph Lauren.
Steve McQueen
Director and producer Steve McQueen wore this relaxed-fit black suit and crochet tie to Wimbledon.
Yasmin Finney
Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney wore this white knit set under a blazer with loafers and tube socks to Wimbledon. Her bag by Ralph Lauren is the perfect touch.
Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas
Queen Charlotte’s Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas teamed up with American Express and attended this year’s Wimbledon. Golda wore a dress by Aje and Arsema wore a cute set by Sézane.
Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath
Marchioness Emma Thynne kept it classy in an outfit by Ralph Lauren.
Clara Amfo and Grace Amfo
British radio personality Clara Amfo brought her mother Grace Amfo to represent Evian at Wimbledon.
Vanessa Kingori
British Vogue’s Publishing Director Vanessa Kingori wore this comfy yet effortless outfit by Ralph Lauren to the matches!
Jourdan Dunn
Model Jourdan Dunn strutted in this classic pastel yellow Ralph Lauren outfit.
Kola Bokinni and Yinka Bokinni
Siblings Kola and Yinka Bokinni attended Wimbledon in these casual fits. They were game ready!
Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes
English singer Rochelle Humes wore this lovely brown suit by NEXT at Wimbledon with her husband Marvin.
Oti Mabuse
South African talent show judge and dancer Oti Mabuse wore this gorgeous purple dress to the tennis matches. The yellow heels are an amazing pop of color!
Letitia Wright
Black Panther’s Letitia Wright wore Prada from head to toe to Wimbledon!