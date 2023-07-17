Here's What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023

Entertainment

Here's What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023

From Idris Elba to Jourdan Dunn, these celebrities cheered on their favorite tennis stars in London.

By
Amira Castilla
Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images), Neil Mockford / Contributor (Getty Images), Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2023 has come to a close, and Black celebs decided to pull up! Since the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike started last week, celebs are finding ways to fill their time, including traveling to London to watch some great tennis. Here are some of the Black stars and the fits they wore to the Wimbledon Tennis Championship.

Issa Rae

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Neil Mockford / Contributor (Getty Images)

Looks like Issa Rae had a few more pink outfits that she didn’t get to wear on the Barbie press tour. Issa wore this adorable long-sleeved, pink mini-dress and nude heels to Wimbledon.

Dina Asher-Smith

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Olympic track star Dina Asher-Smith wore this beautiful, airy ensemble from A.W.A.K.E. MODE and Christian Louboutin heels.

Idris Elba and Sabrine Dhowre-Elba

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Neil Mockford / Contributor (Getty Images)

It’s a date! Idris and Sabrina showed up at the Wimbledon Championship. Sabrina wore this cream set and green flats. Idris wore a green AOF shirt with black pants and tennis shoes.

India Amarteifio

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

Queen Charlotte’s India Amarteifio wore an all-Louis Vuitton outfit to watch the tennis matches. Her braided updo is the best part.

Layton Williams

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

English actor Layton Williams wore this patterned Burberry shirt under a short suit and zebra loafers to Wimbledon. While all of the tennis players are wearing white, it’s nice to see some color!

Ian Wright

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Justin E Palmer / Contributor (Getty Images)

TV personality and former soccer player Ian Wright wore a reconstructed Bespoke ‘Umpire Jacket’ for Wimbledon. This was done by the Clothsurgeon, who takes a sustainable approach to clothing.

AJ Odudu

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Justin E Palmer / Contributor (Getty Images)

British TV presenter AJ Odudu wore this cute white dress by Christopher Esber to represent Evian at Wimbledon.

Alex Scott

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Sports commentator and former soccer player Alex Scott wore this elegant brown dress to watch the tennis matches.

Naomi Ackie

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

I Wanna Dance With Somebody’s Naomi Ackie attended her first Wimbledon in this summery white dress by Ralph Lauren.

Steve McQueen

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Neil Mockford / Contributor (Getty Images)

Director and producer Steve McQueen wore this relaxed-fit black suit and crochet tie to Wimbledon.

Yasmin Finney

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney wore this white knit set under a blazer with loafers and tube socks to Wimbledon. Her bag by Ralph Lauren is the perfect touch.

Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Tristan Fewings / Stringer (Getty Images)

Queen Charlotte’s Golda Rosheuvel and Arsema Thomas teamed up with American Express and attended this year’s Wimbledon. Golda wore a dress by Aje and Arsema wore a cute set by Sézane.

Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Marchioness Emma Thynne kept it classy in an outfit by Ralph Lauren.

Clara Amfo and Grace Amfo

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

British radio personality Clara Amfo brought her mother Grace Amfo to represent Evian at Wimbledon.

Vanessa Kingori

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

British Vogue’s Publishing Director Vanessa Kingori wore this comfy yet effortless outfit by Ralph Lauren to the matches!

Jourdan Dunn

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Neil Mockford / Contributor (Getty Images)

Model Jourdan Dunn strutted in this classic pastel yellow Ralph Lauren outfit.

Kola Bokinni and Yinka Bokinni

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Karwai Tang / Contributor (Getty Images)

Siblings Kola and Yinka Bokinni attended Wimbledon in these casual fits. They were game ready!

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Neil Mockford / Contributor (Getty Images)

English singer Rochelle Humes wore this lovely brown suit by NEXT at Wimbledon with her husband Marvin.

Oti Mabuse

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Neil Mockford / Contributor (Getty Images)

South African talent show judge and dancer Oti Mabuse wore this gorgeous purple dress to the tennis matches. The yellow heels are an amazing pop of color!

Letitia Wright

Image for article titled Here&#39;s What Black Celebs Wore to Wimbledon 2023
Photo: David M. Benett / Contributor (Getty Images)

Black Panther’s Letitia Wright wore Prada from head to toe to Wimbledon!

