Issa Joins The Climb | Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen Opens in Inglewood

Issa co-owns four Hilltop coffee shops in California. She feels strongly about supporting local businesses by Black people and people of color. In 2018 at her opening of the View Park location she expressed the need for coffee shops saying, “Coffee shops facilitate productivity in so many ways, they facilitate collaboration. I’ve personally have done all my writing in coffee shops. So it always disappointed me that there weren’t any that were black-owned (or) people of color-owned in my neighborhood.”