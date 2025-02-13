Here's How Wendy Williams Just Got One Step Closer to Ending Her Guardianship

Though Wendy Williams may have been fighting to get out from under her court-appointed guardianship, it looks like she just got one step closer thanks to this major move. And if it works, she could go free sooner rather than later.

As we previously told you, since Williams shocking interviews with Don Lemon and Charlamagne tha God, she’s been doing everything in her power to end the guardianship. At the end of January, she fired her court-appointed personal attorney after the latter didn’t file specific paperwork that would have begun the process to decide if her guardianship is truly necessary.

The following month, her guardian Sabrina Morrissey petitioned a judge to have Williams undergo an all-new medical evaluation to assess whether or not she really has frontotemporal dementia—the very diagnosis that landed Williams in the assisted living facility that she previously described as a “prison.

Now, according to TMZ on Wednesday, Williams has kicked her efforts up yet another notch by signing an affidavit asking the judge presiding over her case to set her free. In it, she argues that she’s “regained capacity” to function without the need for the legal guardian. She also alleges that she never had frontotemporal dementia.

Additionally, Williams is reportedly set to undergo her second medical evaluation next week and immediately after, her newly hired personal attorney will file an Emergency Order to Show Cause petition that’ll put more pressure on the judge to put an end to the guardianship. If the judge declines, then Williams will move forward in seeking a jury trial in order to get her story and her plight out in front jurors and hopefully go free after that.