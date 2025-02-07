Whoa! Is Wendy Williams About to Finally Get Rid of Her Guardianship? Here's What We Know

Wendy Williams just might be getting the justice she’s been seeking if a judge goes through with a new request. And if he does, that would be a welcomed plot twist that both she and her fans have been waiting for.

As we previously told you, Williams has been taking steps to get out from under her court-appointed guardianship. At the end of January, she fired her court-appointed personal attorney after the latter didn’t file specific paperwork Williams requested that would have begun the process to decide if her guardianship is truly necessary.

Now, according to TMZ on Friday, her guardian Sabrina Morrissey is petitioning a judge to have Williams undergo an all-new medical evaluation to assess whether or not she has frontotemporal dementia—the very diagnosis that landed Williams in the assisted living facility that she previously described as a “prison.” Morrissey is citing Williams’ recent interviews on “The Breakfast Club” for the reason behind this new push.

“[It] would be prudent for [Wendy] to undergo a new medical evaluation that will involve comprehensive neurological and psychological testing by a specialist in the field,” the filing read.

What’s more is that the wait for the new test results will also do a lot to delay movement in the current lawsuit Morrissey has against A&E Network for the controversial “Where Is Wendy Williams?” docuseries as she wants to wait for the results of these new tests to come back first before going forward.

However, if Williams takes another evaluation and it’s proven that she isn’t suffering from dementia—this could call the legal validity of the guardianship into question as Morrissey was only taking over things due to Williams’ alleged failing mental state. Moreover, if those results are brought in front of the judge and the guardianship is called off, this could signal a huge and long-awaited comeback for Williams in the media space as she’d have access to all the things she needs in order to move on to the next phase of her life and career.

Here’s hoping that whatever happens with her evaluations, it’s enough to end the years-long nightmare that Williams has been enduring.