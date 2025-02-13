Wendy Williams Says She's Trapped in a Living Facility, Her Explanation of Her Experience is Heartbreaking

A new documentary takes a dive into the life of Wendy Williams since the decline of her health. The talk show host is currently being held in a health facility. So far, she’s says it’s been a “suffocating” experience.

In Tubi’s latest documentary, “TMZ Presents: Saving Wendy Williams,” the talk show hosts spoke with the outlet about life behind the walls of a long-term care facility. Williams said she’s been “isolated” there for the past year.

“Where I am is this place where the people are older. You know what I’m saying? They are in their 90s [and] 80s. They call this the memory unit. I am part of the memory unit. A memory unit, in other words, what? Somebody who doesn’t remember crap,” Williams said in the documentary.

Williams also said she often eats lunch and dinner in her room as opposed to eating with the other residents because it’s so “goddamn depressing,” adding that living there is “suffocating.” She further told TMZ in the documentary that she had little to no access to technology except for the room phone and a television.

She said she’s been asking for an iPad but to no avail and also can’t have her cellphone to call friends or family. They can’t even come to visit her, she said.

To TMZ’s question of how much fresh air she’s gotten in the past 30 days, Williams responded that she’d only gone outside twice and for dental care. Raising further alarm about her living conditions, TMZ captured a video of Williams standing in the window of the facility room with her hand pressed against glass, apparently crying while talking on a phone.

Her new living arrangement comes after court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey was tasked to spearhead her personal and financial affairs back in 2022. Morrissey previously stated Williams had a formal diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia by doctors at Weill Cornell Medical Center, per PEOPLE. Court filings label Williams as “legally incapacitated” which led to Morrissey’s appointment to oversee her affairs.

Though Williams denied the diagnosis, she holds little power over her own life now. She told TMZ in the documentary that Morrissey prefers she stay under the intense restrictions instead of be able to live a normal life.

“All I know is that she doesn’t want me to do that, and that’s a fact. And I want my life back,” Williams said in the documentary.

As of now, Morrissey asked the court to order Williams to another medical evaluation to assess whether she actually has the dementia diagnosis that landed her in the facility, citing Williams’ comments to the “The Breakfast Club” where she denied claims of dementia.

If things go in her favor, Williams might be home free from her guardianship.