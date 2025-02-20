How This California Car Detailer Learned He Had a Surprise Job For Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Imagine one day you’re working your job as a car detailer. You’re then tasked with working on a Grand National Buick, not knowing that it’s for one of the biggest rappers in the world.

That’s what Tyler Burns, the owner of A1 Auto Spa in Los Angeles’ South Bay, dealt with weeks before the Super Bowl in New Orleans, when he was tasked to do a job for Kendrick Lamar.

When speaking with NBC Los Angeles, Burns said he was messaged about doing a paint correction on a 1988 Buick due to it being heavily oxidized in December, two months before the Super Bowl. Although he was never told it was for Lamar, he said he was able to put the pieces together on his own.

Burns had to sign a non-disclosure agreement, which was evidence that he was doing something important for the Compton MC, who released his hit album, “GNX,” in November.

“Kendrick’s my favorite rapper so I was like, let me make sure I get this done,” Burns said. “I just want to give a shout out to, you know, the company that took care of me. All Access they took care of me, they set me up with this and then I want to shout out Kendrick, you know for having this available,” Burns said. “You know that car wouldn’t have been there if he wasn’t doing what he was doing right now.”

Burns didn’t even watch the Super Bowl game (hard to blame him) but was able to tune into Lamar’s show on his phone.

]“I open the phone. I thought, cool. There’s my car. He’s standing on it. He’s scratching the hood. He’s gonna you know, give me PTSD. But It was great, you know, I was happy to see it, I was happy to see my work,” he told the outlet.

Other than releasing great music and putting on great performances, Lamar has opened up the world to an iconic 1980s vehicle. The GNX, a modified version of the Grand National, was released in 1987 and only 547 were made.

This makes it a holy grail for classic car collectors and would cost more than $100,000 for someone to get their hands on one today.