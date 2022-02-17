On Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, LeVar Burton made a special appearance for a fun segment on book bans.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, in a callback to his popular show, Reading Rainbow, Burton—who appeared remotely—began his segment by showing a handful of books that had been banned or are currently being challenged in schools.

“I’m excited to read with you today,” he begins before showing the first selection, a book centered around Rosa Parks. His feed is immediately cut as a message appears onscreen telling viewers that the book is a “content violation.” When Burton reappears, he explains: “As it turns out that book is banned because reading about segregation is divisive, but since almost any book with Black people these days is considered divisive, here’s one that doesn’t have any people in it at all.”



His next selection is And Tango Makes Three, a book centered around to male penguins who adopt a baby penguin. And what do you know? It’s met with the exact same fate as a flabbergasted Burton tries to make sense of it but with no avail. But third time’s the charm, right? So the Star Trek actor tries for one final time with a classic Dr. Seuss book, Hop on Pop but ultimately has no luck with reading that one either.

“You got to be kidding me! Alright, there are plenty of books to choose from, but you know what? No. Read the books they don’t want you to. That’s where the good stuff is. Oh shit. They’re coming. Read banned books!” Burton says as fake police sirens begin to go off in the distance.

Well, you heard the man! Who are we to not listen to LeVar Burton?? Reading in FUNdamental, after all.