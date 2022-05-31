The world waits with baited breath as the Supreme Court is scheduled to make decisions on 33 cases. The rulings will happen at the end of June or beginning of July and cover an array of vital issues. Since Amy Coney Barrett replaced the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, conservatives have ruthlessly been pushing their agenda forward.

The most pressing impending decision centers around abortion. After a draft opinion leaked of the Justices’ plan to overturn Roe Vs. Wade earlier this month, the assumption is that states will have the authority to outlaw nearly all abortions. The right to abortion was established in 1973 but was never codified.

The Supreme Court will also decide if lawful gun owners should be able to carry a loaded firearm on their person in public. If not, states will be able to limit “concealed carry” permits to those with extenuating circumstances. Most states allow gun owners to carry weapons except eight blue states, including California and New York, who have more stringent restrictions.

The Supreme Court will also decide if the Environmental Protection Agency can require states to reduce the carbon pollution by moving away from coal-fired power plants and shifting toward natural gas, wind turbines and solar energy. The Obama administration originally devised this plan, but it was blocked and ultimately ignored while Trump was in office.

The impunity of police will also be under examination: can law enforcement be sued for questioning a suspect without administering Miranda warnings as well as pressuring them into confessing to crime? Also, immigration policies will be ruled on. The Supreme Court will decide if the Biden administration can admit and then release tens of thousands of migrants from Central America who arrive at the southern border in search of asylum.

Although the public is hoping the Supreme Court will place humanity over power, it’s looking highly unlikely.