The Root previously reported on Ginni Thomas’ text messages to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, urging him to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. However, damning emails published by The Washington Post Friday reveal that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas went much further in an attempt to keep Trump in office.

Biden won Arizona by around 10,000 votes. On November 9—six days after election day—Thomas emailed Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and Rep. Shawnna Bolick insisting that he achieved victory by way of fraud: “Please stand strong in the face of political and media pressure. Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of electors is chosen for our state,” Thomas wrote.

There was no mention of Trump or Biden in the emails, though what she was requesting was obvious. Thomas also asked to meet with Arizona R epublicans virtually “so I can learn more about what you are doing to ensure our state’s vote is audited and our certification is clean.”

The Post also shared that Thomas emailed those same Republicans on December 13, the day before the electoral college met to corroborate Biden as the nation’s next president.

That email stated: “As state lawmakers, you have the Constitutional power and authority to protect the integrity of our elections — and we need you to exercise that power now! Never before in our nation’s history have our elections been so threatened by fraud and unconstitutional procedures.”

In 2021, Arizona Republicans did conduct a vote audit. Not only did it prove that there was no electoral fraud, but it increased Biden’s margin of victory. Due in part to Thomas’ actions, the House Judiciary Committee advanced a bill last month that would require the Supreme Court to “create a code of conduct that would apply to both the justices and their employees.”