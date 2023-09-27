Get in Line, Girl: Chlöe Bailey Finally Reveals Her Celeb and I Can't Say I Blame Her

In news that should surprise absolutely no one, Chlöe Bailey has finally revealed her celebrity crush—and it’s none other than Creed and Marvel star Michael B. Jordan. (That man is gorgeous, don’t act shocked.)

The “Have Mercy” singer had been hush-hush about it for awhile now, opting to laugh off the question or change topics entirely when asked by fans during Instagram Live sessions. But in a recent chat on the Apple Music radio show The Dotty Show, she let it be known that the Black Panther actor was the one she’s had her eye on.

“I’ll say it. Michael B. Jordan is my celebrity crush,” Bailey said. “I’ve been said that in interviews, even like, years ago.”

When asked by British show host and rapper Amplify Dot a.k.a. Dotty if she had told Jordan how she felt, Bailey said no and explained that she doesn’t shoot her shot. After suggesting that the “Treat Me” singer should DM the Fruitvale Station actor lest she “block her blessing,” Bailey laughably said:

“I’m big on blessings, but I’m like God will bring my blessings to me when they’re supposed to be here. But when we try to force it, we could block other blessings.

And you know what? Bailey is correct. It’s always better to let things flow naturally and unfold in the timing that it’s supposed to. In the meantime, she could spend her time continuing to kick ass on tour and looking good all while doing it. Maybe after she’s done—she can join the line with the rest of the thousands of women who’ve been crushing on MBJ for years too.

But she’ll have to join in after me because I was in line first. Sorry, not sorry.