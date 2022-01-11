Viola Davis is looking to book her next award-winning role, as she’s in talks for the Amazon feature Twin Butterflies, per Deadline.



The drama is being written by Evan Dodson (Lee Daniels’ Terms of Endearment remake) and directed by Yance Ford (Strong Island).

Twin Butterflies focuses on “two estranged sisters who are torn apart by tragedy and forced to reunite when one sister must be transported to an Alzheimer’s facility.”

This sounds like an emotional tearjerker, which will feature Davis destroying us in every scene.

Davis can currently be seen opposite Sandra Bullock in Netflix’s The Unforgivable and The Suicide Squad, now available on HBO Max.

She is also set to appear as Michelle Obama in Showtime’s The First Lady anthology series, which she also executive produces. To prepare her performance, she spoke with Obama and studied her mannerisms in the Netflix documentary.

“I feel very protective of Michelle,” Davis tells EW. “It’s our job as actors not to judge whoever we are portraying, but I ended up thinking she’s just dope.”

The acclaimed actress, who is a Grammy away from being an EGOT, stars in the upcoming film The Woman King. She plays Nanisca, a general of the all female Dahomey military, and co-stars with Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Adrienne Warren and John Boyega.

Davis will also produce Twin Butterflies alongside Julius Tennon for JuVee Productions, with Rob Hardy (Think Like a Man) for Rainforest Entertainment.

Hardy is an executive producer on Power Book III: Raising Kanan and All American, for which he also has directed episodes.

There’s no word on who is in negotiations on the other lead, but who would you want to see opposite Davis?

Viola Davis is at the top of our “will watch in anything” list, so if Twin Butterflies does include her, we will cry our way through it.