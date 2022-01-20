I don’t know how to explain it, but every time Issa Rae secures a win, it feels like I got one too.



Take for example this latest news about yet another fire-ass deal she’s landed, this time between her creative “audio everywhere” company Raedio (ha!) and Audible. Per a press release provided to The Root, this exclusive, multi-project development deal will see Raedio and Audible collaborative to produce “Audible Original podcasts from a variety of audio genres including scripted comedy, audio extensions of existing content, and entertainment-based nonfiction projects.”

Raedio previously produced two scripted podcasts, Looking for LaToya and We Stay Looking, that “satirize the true crime genre and how missing Black women are often overlooked in these narratives,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’ve had tremendous success with scripted podcasts over the years and with our Audible collaboration we’re excited to bring fresh, original content to Audible listeners everywhere,” said Benoni Tagoe, President of Raedio, in a statement. “Our goal is to continue to supply the audio pipeline from music to storytelling as an audio everywhere company.”

Added Head of Audible Studios Zola Mashariki: “At Audible, we are committed to working with innovative voices that move and influence culture—this goal is fully realized and met by Raedio. We are thrilled to be in business with Issa and Benoni who consistently create extraordinarily rich content defined by character-driven storytelling.”

Additionally, this news comes right on the heels of the NAACP Image Awards nominations announcement on Wednesday. In a twist that should surprise no one, Rae’s hit HBO series Insecure landed a whopping 12 nominations (which only makes sense because this series was lowkey, hella, bomb AF, okay?!)

The show received recognition in the following categories: Outstanding Comedy Series; Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series (Jay Ellis, Issa Rae, and Yvonne Orji, respectively); Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy Series (Kendrick Sampson, Amanda Seales and Natasha Rothwell, respectively); Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae); Outstanding TV Documentary (for Insecure: The End); Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series (Prentice Penny and Melina Matsoukas); and Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama (Christina Elmore).

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards goes down Saturday, Feb. 26. To cast your votes, head on over to naacpimageawards.net.