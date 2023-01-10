Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella; Idris Elba, Latto, Burna Boy Also Set to Perform

It seems like Coachella just wrapped up, but it’s already time to plan for the 2023 edition of the famed music festival. After months of speculation, event organizers have officially announced the headliners and we’re definitely in for an interesting lineup. Latin music superstar Bad Bunny, K-pop supergroup BLACKPINK and R&B/hip hop artist Frank Ocean are set to headline alongside DJ/producer Calvin Harris.



Per a press release provided to The Root, the 2023 festival runs April 14–16 and 21–23 with a presale for passes beginning Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. PT. Attendees can register for access at coachella.com, but everyone should keep in mind that “this is a presale and does not guarantee pass type, packages or camping.”

At the Friday shows, in addition to headliner Bad Bunny, fans will get performances on the various stages from Burna Boy, Gorillaz, Metro Boomin and Idris Elba. Yes, that Idris Elba. The popular actor is also a musician and DJ who will likely play in one of the smaller tents. And if you’re a child of the ‘80s, be sure to push the kids out of the way so you get a prime spot for Blondie.

Making history as the first K-pop act to headline Coachella, on Saturday, BLACKPINK will delight younger fans , while those with a few years behind them may decide to leave early and beat the traffic. $uicideboy$, The Kid LAROI and Labrinth are a few of the acts set to join them at the event.

Frank Ocean finally gets his Coachella moment on D ay T hree. The artist was originally announced to headline back in 2020, but then the world shut down, so there was no time for dancing and glow sticks. When an artist makes a big return like this, it usually means they’re about to release new music. S o maybe we’ll get some fresh tracks from Frank Ocean in 2023? The Sunday lineup is jam-packed with Latto, Willow, GloRilla and Rae Sremmurd all set to perform.

The Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival takes place April 14 – 16 and 21 – 23 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. If you can’t make it out to the California desert, the festival will be live-streamed on YouTube both weekends.