It’s Frank Ocean’s birthday! And to celebrate, the Blonde singer launched a new weekly radio show called Homer Radio.

Named after his independent luxury company, Homer, the show will air every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on Apple Music 1. The premier episode featured up-and-coming DJ and music producer Crystallmess, who recorded a one-hour mix featuring many songs spanning across genres. The mix featured music from many notable artists including Kodak Black, GloRilla and Meek Mill.

Described as music that can be played during “office hours,” this gives fans of Ocean another opportunity to enjoy another element of his creative mind. Although, some of the music played throughout the one-hour show can be described as anything other than music played in the office.

Ocean spoke more on the weekly show in a statement sent to The Root:

“A one hour window into what plays around our office after hours. Twin towering line array speakers hold court. Someone’s vacuuming the carpets adding a distant layer of white noise to the sound. Security is pacing off some boredom while pretending to check the rooms and the safes on a rehearsed patrol. A headset loaded with gadgetry helps a man who dons it to see, with its grids of light and lenses and loupes. Skulls on swivels make no sudden movements; helicoptering over paperwork, pens, blades, vices, precious metals and gemstones. Deluges of artificial light pour from small canisters like those dragons that spring from cylinders, like the never-ending ribbons pulled from a magicians ear. Media volleys across short distances quickly on the net as Sorkin-like walk and talks travel down the hallways further and further from the sound. This is Homer Radio. An office soundtrack. Can’t you hear our ‘voice’? It’s not a dead line.”

Before this show was announced, Ocean returned in July with new episodes of blonded RADIO to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his debut album, Channel Orange.

Although Ocean hasn’t released an album since his critically-acclaimed 2016 project, Blonde, he did reveal during one of the new episodes of blonded RADIO that he was working on “something” over the summer in Malibu, Calif.

Following the release of Blonde, Ocean has released a batch of standalone singles such as “Chanel,” “Biking,” “Lens,” “Provider,” “Moon River,” “DHL,” “In My Room,” “Cayendo” and “Dear April.” But, fans still don’t know if that music is a preview of a new album he may release soon.