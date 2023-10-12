New Developments in the Whereabouts of Former NFL Player Suspected in his Mother's Death

The cops have been trying to hunt down former NFL player Sergio Brown for the past few weeks after he disappeared following his mother’s death. He’s finally been found and brought into custody as a suspect in her alleged murder.



Authorities say Brown, 35, went off the grid after the body of his mother, Myrtle, was found in a creek behind her home in Maywood, Ill last month. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide, citing injuries like that of an assault, per CNN.

Advertisement

“Myrtle was a beautiful, loving, and inspirational soul that made everyone around her feel like they mattered. With her contagious smile and personality, our loss of Myrtle has left an indescribable void not only in our lives, but in our communities,” the family said in a statement.

Advertisement

Brown’s family said they couldn’t track him down following the death and took to social media asking the public for tips. Last week, they called for an arrest to be made.

Advertisement

Just after their call to action, Brown was captured while entering the United States from Mexico, police say. San Diego Sheriff’s Department booking website says he was placed in custody Wednesday and was not given bail. CNN’s report says Brown’s arrest warrant in connection to his mother’s death led Mexican law enforcement to deport him. He also caused a scene on his flight from Mexico City to Tijuana.



He’s been charged as a fugitive for now. The Root reached out to the Maywood Police Department for information on Brown being transferred to Illinois from California during the pending murder investigation. The department previously stated they plan to extradite him on a first-degree murder charge.