As Academy Award-winner Jamie Foxx continues to recover in rehab following an unspecified “medical complication,” a rep is finally speaking out to clear the air on the unsubstantiated claim that the Ray star suffered a stroke that left him partially blind and paralyzed as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an exclusive statement to NBC News, his rep said that the allegation is “completely inaccurate,” although he declined to offer any more specifications or clarifications on the cause of the actor’s condition. This marks the first time that another party outside of Foxx’s immediate family has spoken on the actor’s behalf in an official capacity. Prior to these claims, his daughter Corrine took to social media to dispel separate false claims that made it seem like her father was on his death bed.

“Update from family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickle ball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!,” she said, as previously reported by The Root.

This isn’t the first time talk about a stroke has been circling the Django Unchained star. At the end of May, Mike Tyson said that Foxx was “not feeling well,” adding: “They said [it was] a stroke. I have no idea what happened to him.”

It should be reiterated here that his family has not confirmed any additional details about what landed the beloved actor and singer in the hospital and subsequent rehab stay. Instead of speculating, time would be better spent looking forward to handful of upcoming projects he has coming down the pipeline such as They Cloned Tyrone—where he stars opposite John Boyega and Teyonah Parris and Strays—where he stars opposite Will Ferrell.