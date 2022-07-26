I know nowadays it can be hard to see, but there are still many staunch supporters of Dave Chappelle, including rapper and music executive Fat Joe.

In a run-in with TMZ, Joey Crack defended the comedian against some of the criticism he’s been facing, but also acknowledged the sensitivity that comes with making jokes and content about the LGBTQ+ community. He also pointed out that Chappelle is an equal opportunist when it comes to making jokes about people, including people who are overweight.

During the short interview, Joe said, “They love him. Everybody gotta take the time out and laugh. When it’s a comedian we look at it as fun humor laughter. Of course there’s some sensitive issues that our brothers and sisters in the LGBTQ community are facing which is fear, people beating ’em up for no reason. All types of things that are happening to them unfairly, but I don’t think Dave Chappelle making fun of them or me, fat people, I just laugh, you know? And I take it for what it is.”

He continued, “You mess around and walk into the comedy club after they already started and you try to get to your seat, they gonna tear you up for about a half hour…I think comedy has always been a relief. It’s always made fun of everything. Sometimes it’s too soon…but other than that, I love comedy. I love to laugh and that’s the beauty of comedy…he’s just being a comedian.”

Just last week, Chappelle’s show at a Minneapolis venue was canceled after critics took to social media to condemn the venue for booking a controversial comedian even though they have rules against transphobic and homophobic content.

Since then, Chappelle has not made a comment on the canceled show, but he did make a surprise appearance at Kevin Hart and Chris Rock’s “Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed” comedy tour in Madison Square Garden.