The ongoing investigation in Georgia looking into former president Trump’s election inference has been picking up steam over the past few days. Former Trump lawyer Rudy Guiliani was told by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s office that he is a grand jury target. Former Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis and Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) were ordered to testify by judges. Despite this, CNN reports that eleven “fake electors” who sought to change electoral college results are asking for Willis to be disqualified from the investigation.

Their argument stems from Wills hosting a fundraiser for Republican state Sen. Burt Jones’s Democratic opponent Charlie Bailey. Jones was also a fake elector, and Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney had ruled Willis’s support conflicted with the ongoing case.

The fake GOP electors also requested that the court “reconsider its order limiting the scope of the DA and her office’s disqualification and instead order that the disqualification applies to the entire investigation and all subsequent proceedings,” in a new court filing.

From CNN:

Indeed, because Senator Jones has been removed from this investigation, there is arguably an even greater likelihood that the officers of his campaign partners, his running mates, his financial supporters, and his key political allies could be treated even more harshly,” the court filing continued

In previous court filings, Willis’s counsel stated that her political support for Bailey’s campaign doesn’t amount to a conflict of interest in overseeing the grand jury or grounds her removal. If the judge doesn’t disqualify Willis from the probe entirely, they want to limit her powers investigating the fake electors’ plot. The grand jury expects to hear testimony from Guiliani today in court after delays.



