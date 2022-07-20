Prosecutors in Georgia are looking into if Donald Trump interfered in the state’s 2020 election. On Tuesday, they shared that 16 Republicans who engaged in a fake electors scheme have become subjects of their investigation.



However, 11 out of the 16 electors claim that prosecutors told them they were witnesses — not targets — of the investigation. In addition, the electors agreed to participate in voluntary interviews to investigators, according to a motion they filed on Tuesday.

According to the document, at least two of them appeared for the interviews in recently as April.

The electors also shared that they were told on June 28 that they were considered subjects—not witnesses—due to “new evidence” that was discovered which was also included in the motion.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis filed court documents on Tuesday which stated that each of the fake electors was issued a “target” letter alerting them that they’ve been summoned by a special purpose grand jury and are the persons of interest in the investigation.

“It is worth noting that Georgia law does not require either the District Attorney or the grand jury to notify witnesses of their status as a potential target prior to their testimony,” Willis’ court filing explained.

Willis started a criminal investigation last year to figure out “attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election,” and asked for the convening of a special grand jury in May.

The 16 electors are part of the probe since they signed a certificate declaring Trump the victor of the election even though President Joe Biden won, Willis’ Tuesday court filing revealed. Her investigation has also subpoenaed Trump’s supporters including legal adviser John Eastman, attorney Rudy Giuliani and Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Willis is also considering possible racketeering and conspiracy charges against the electors.