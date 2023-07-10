Exclusive: Dominique Fishback Strives to Highlight Humanity inTransformers: Rise of the Beasts

If your summer got a little busy and you didn’t have a chance to check out the latest entry in the Transformers film series, you’re in luck because Rise of the Beasts hits Digital on July 11. If you’re looking to add it to your movie collection, it’s available on 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 10. The seventh film in the franchise is set in the ‘90s and follows Elena, played by Dominique Fishback, and Anthony Ramos’ Noah as they find themselves caught up in the battle between the Autobots, Maximals and Terrorcons. In an exclusive clip from a behind-the-scenes featurette—which will be one of the special features available on the digital release— Fishback discusses the importance of humans to the story.

In a universe dominated by fight scenes between building-sized robots, the human characters can often seem secondary to the action. But the Swarm star wanted to make sure that Elena was more than just a human sidekick for the Autobots.

“We have to prove why we need the humans, why humans are important. It’s all about humanity and all about hearts and feelings,” Fishback says in the clip. “So how do you get that emotion if Mirage can’t cry? You get it from the people.”

With Fishback and Ramos as the leads, as well as voice work from Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh and Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, this is the most inclusive film in the franchise. It was essential to director Steven Caple Jr. that the movie look and sound like the real world.



“That’s every project that I step into. But specifically this one, on many layers, dealing with Transformers and having the opportunity to have a cast that reflects the world and how I look and how my family looks,” Caple Jr. told The Root ahead of the film’s release. “I feel like this is a crucial time for us to use these platforms, and be in these kinds of stories, with this much scope, but yet still keep true to ourselves and our culture, which is huge”

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is available on Digital on July 11 and 4K Ultra HD SteelBook, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 10.