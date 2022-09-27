Michaela Jaé Rodriguez made history as the first transgender person to win a Golden Globe in 2022 for her role as house mother Blanca Evangelista on the FX original drama series “Pose.” Although the show ended in 2021, after three seasons on the air, Rodriguez hasn’t slowed down a bit. She’s currently starring as Sofia Salinas in the Apple TV+ original series “Loot” and finishing work on her debut pop/R&B album. And as the Afro Latina actress continues to break barriers, she wants to make sure she leaves the door open for other members of the LGBTQ community, particularly those of color, to have their time to shine both in front of and behind the camera.



“We need to see more leading trans women, and we need more trans women centered in stories. It doesn’t have to be a trans-specific story, but just a story everybody can relate to,” she said. “I think there just needs to be more of us in these spaces ― more producers, more directors, more actors just to be seen. If we shared space with these peers, then we should at least have a seat at the table.”

When it comes to taking on new challenges, Rodriguez is fearless and is not afraid to take on new roles. She has some stage experience, in the Los Angeles production of “Little Shop of Horrors” and the Netflix movie musical “Tick, Tick… Boom!” And as she recently told HuffPost, she has set her sights on playing one of the most famous witches on Broadway.

“I want to play Glinda in “Wicked.” I want to be a silly, witty character who’s a little ditzy. Also, she’s the comic relief of the show, so I feel like it would fit perfectly,” she said.

But it’s not all good witches for Rodriguez. “I’d love to play a villain — I’m talking a sickening villain, like Maleficent. That’s the next thing I’d like to do. It sounds really challenging, and I want to take it on. Give it to me!” she said.