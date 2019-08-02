Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

When Nikki Haley thinks you’re being an asshole, you know you’ve gone too far.



On Friday, after learning that Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-Md.) home had been burglarized, the perpetually petty president, whose emotional age is stunted somewhere between “I don’t like applesauce” and “Farting is funny,” couldn’t wait to hop on Twitter to poke fun at the Maryland rep’s tragedy:

That’s because Trump has been involved in a fight with Cummings over his congressional city of Baltimore, which the president said was a place “no human being would want to live.” Baltimore has been the focus of several Trump tweets in which he’s basically called Charm City a shithole—nope, wait, that was African nations. He’s called Baltimore “rat-infested” and uninhabitable because Trump doesn’t care about anyone who lives in Baltimore.

Former United Nations ambassador and the most notorious hater of the Grammys, Nimrata “Nikki” Haley called the president’s tweet unnecessary, bitch.

“This is so unnecessary,” Haley, who resigned from Trump’s administration last year, tweeted at the president for being messy AF. (And fine, she didn’t call him a “bitch,” but you can’t argue that there isn’t an implied bitch at the end of that statement.)



From HuffPost:

Trump began going after Cummings on Twitter shortly after the burglary on Saturday, calling him a “brutal bully” and slamming Baltimore as a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and a “very dangerous & filthy place.” In the days since, Trump has repeatedly relied on racist themes to continue attacking Cummings and Baltimore. Local media reported the break-in on Thursday and the news apparently reached the White House, where Trump appeared to celebrate Cummings’ misfortune with his tweet on Friday. Cummings chairs the House Oversight Committee, one of multiple congressional panels investigating Trump and his administration.

Haley resigned from Trump’s corrupt regime but the split was reportedly amicable. Well, it mustn’t be that way now, since everyone knows that publicly going against President Dennis the Menace only puts you squarely between his orange crosshairs.

HuffPost notes that Haley wasn’t the only one to tell Trump to stop being a childish bitch.

“This is so beneath the office you hold. It’s childish, and yet it’s getting really old,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) tweeted.