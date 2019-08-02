Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Hours before our Imbecile-in-Chief took to Twitter on Saturday to unleash his latest diatribe on the city of Baltimore comes the revelation that the home of Rep. Elijah Cummings was burglarized.

Cummings, who serves as chairman of the House Oversight Committee and whose district includes Baltimore and neighboring Maryland suburbs, has much more important things to worry about than idiots breaking into his crib or President Petty’s bullshit, yet here we are.



From CBS News:



Police in Baltimore said Thursday they are investigating a report of a break-in at the home of Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings that occurred early Saturday morning. In a statement, Baltimore City Police said the reported burglary happened at around 3:40 a.m. on July 27 in the Druid Hill neighborhood of Baltimore, where public records show Cummings has an apartment. The department said it was unknown whether anything was taken from the property.

CBS News also reports that Cummings is adamant that Trump’s Twitter tantrum preceded the break-in, despite the conflicting timeline reported by the police, though the Baltimore lawmaker is unsure if the two incidents are related.



If you’ll recall, Orange Hue-lius dropped these gems on Saturday, triggering a tremendous backlash as many folks called him out for being a racist-ass racist:

“Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,” President Dolt tweeted.

Maybe he was just providing a Yelp review of his son-in-law’s properties, or maybe he was just trying to get his token negro Ben Carson’s black card revoked. But upon hearing the news of the burglary, Trump returned to Twitter on Friday morning to offer what can best be described as a sarcastic olive branch.



“Really bad news!” he tweeted. “The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”



I doubt Melania’s baby daddy is losing any sleep over this, but police are continuing to investigate the break-in.