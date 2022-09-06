It’s been two years since Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer, but the actor is still being honored for his exceptional artistry.



According to Variety, on Saturday, at night one of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the Black Panther star was recognized for one of his final performances as T’Challa, winning the trophy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over for his work on “What If... T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?”

Boseman had stiff competition, going up against Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher in What If…?; F. Murray Abraham as Khonshu in Moon Knight; Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton; Maya Rudolph as Connie The Hormone Monstress in Big Mouth; Stanley Tucci as Bitsy in Central Park; and the late Jessica Walter as Malory Archer in Archer.

Advertisement

The episode focuses on a universe where T’Challa, not Peter Quill, was taken by Yondu and joined the Ravagers. T’Challa’s influence changes the Ravagers into heroic Robin Hood-style vigilantes, inspires Thanos to join them instead of destroying the universe and makes Star-Lord a name admired and revered throughout the galaxy.

Boseman delivered a lighter, more humorous T’Challa, who didn’t have the weight of the world on his shoulders. The hope and inspiration the hero embodies in this episode is a perfect, beautiful tribute to both T’Challa and Boseman.

G/O Media may get a commission Exfoliate and Hydrate The Handmade Soap Company Summer skincare

Their Art Deco sugar scrub sloughs off dead skin, and solid body butters, like the grapefruit and May Chang bar with shea butter, smooth everything out. Buy at The Handmade Soap Company Use the promo code AFFIL20 Advertisement

The second night of the ceremony featured a big win for another emotionally layered performance. Colman Domingo was recognized for Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his role as Ali in Euphoria. While backstage after his win, the Rustin star spoke about representing his father’s Afro-Latino family.

“They’re from Belize and Guatemala and all over Central America and I feel very proud,” Domingo said, per Deadline. “I’m sure they’re screaming in the streets for me, they’re very proud of me being a part of this and representing not only Afro-Latinos, but also representing humble people for West Philadelphia as well. You know, working-class parents and step-fathers and mothers, so I think I represent so many of them so it feels really really good.”

Advertisement

Ali is Rue’s Narcotics Anonymous sponsor, which means Domingo and Zendaya share a lot of emotional, raw, revealing scenes. He explained the special chemistry they two share comes from the fact that they knew each other long before their TV careers.

“Zendaya and I have such an interesting history because I met her when she was about five or six years old when I was at the California Shakespeare Theatre,” he said. “One day, she was like, ‘You know, my mom used to run the box office at California Shakespeare? I used to love this actor who came in wearing all white on a motorcycle.’ That was me. We have such a connection, which is very deep and complex. It feels like we know each other for many, many, many years and many lifetimes.”

Advertisement

Cementing his status in the industry, per Variety, Barack Obama won for Outstanding Narrator for his work on the Netflix docuseries Our Great National Parks. This may have been the most interesting category of the night, with the former president competing against basketball legend/activist Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; nature documentarian Sir David Attenborough; W. Kamau Bell and Lupita Nyong’o.

This win puts Michelle’s husband halfway to an EGOT, with only an Oscar and Tony left to check off. The Obama’s production company Higher Ground has produced some fascinating projects, including the upcoming documentary Descendant, which is definitely an Oscar contender.

Advertisement

The Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Kenan Thompson, air live Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.