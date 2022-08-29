Chadwick Boseman spent his career portraying our heroes. Since his passing in 2020, the actor has reached icon status. On Sunday, as fans marked the second anniversary of his death from colon cancer, Boseman’s Black Panther co-stars remembered their king.



Lupita Nyong’o, who plays T’Challa’s love interest Nakia, posted a video on Instagram which featured the 42 star greeting fans in a theater.

As the Oscar-winner asked, “Chadwick, what are you doing?” Boseman replied, “I’m signing tickets. I signed somebody’s shoes over there.” He then jokes about signing “a pair of Jordans.”

When Lupita wondered, “Why do you think they asked you?” Chadwick responded, “I don’t know! I have no idea.”

It’s such a sweet moment of joy between two friends, which the Us star captioned, “Kept it real, kept it kind.”

M’Baku actor Winston Duke commented on Nyong’o’s post, writing, “Incredibly generous man…always sharing [and] helping and giving and loving… ugh… my heart … [you’re] missed beyond any words my brother… love love! Thanks, Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!!”

Letitia Wright, who stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as T’Challa’s sister Shuri, also replied with three heart emojis.

Howard University paid tribute to one of its most famous alums, writing, “Today, we remember our brilliant son, Chadwick A. Boseman, and the glorious legacy he left behind. You forever remain in the hearts of the Howard community,” the organization tweeted.

The cast will reunite in the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The trailer reveals that the characters will be mourning the loss of King T’Challa while trying to figure out what’s next for Wakanda without him.

For fans, Aug. 28 will always hold some sadness, as it’s not just about remembering someone we lost, it’s about lamenting the future greatness we didn’t get to see. Chadwick Boseman was a special talent who deserves to have his legacy celebrated forever.