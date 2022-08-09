With the 2022 Emmys just around the corner, we’ve just found out who’ll be taking on the role of host—and it’s none other than Saturday Night Live star and comedian Kenan Thompson.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the announcement was made on Tuesday after a long search. A six-time Emmy nominee himself, this move comes just after it was also revealed that the longtime comedic actor would be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week.

In a statement sharing the news, Thompson said: “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC—my longtime network family—makes it even more special. Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

Advertisement

Added Jen Neal, exec VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming: “Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on ‘Saturday Night Live’ speaks for itself. We know he’ll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves.”

Nominees for this year’s awards include phenomenal folks like Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae, Donald Glover, Zendaya, Ru Paul, the late Chadwick Boseman and more.

G/O Media may get a commission Exfoliate and Hydrate The Handmade Soap Company Summer skincare

Their Art Deco sugar scrub sloughs off dead skin, and solid body butters, like the grapefruit and May Chang bar with shea butter, smooth everything out. Buy at The Handmade Soap Company Use the promo code AFFIL20 Advertisement

For the complete list of 2022 Emmy noms, head on over to emmys.com. The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards goes down live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream on Peacock.