Dwayne Johnson Finally Responds to Maui Wildfire Relief Fund Backlash

Though it’s been nearly a month since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Oprah Winfrey joined forces to help the people of Maui recover after devastating wildfires displaced hundreds of residents, the Fast X star is finally responding to the backlash.

For context, last month the two entertainment stars created The People’s Fund of Maui to get money directly into the hands of those impacted by the fires. They kicked off the campaign by donating $5 million each before sending it out to the general public to give if they felt so inclined.

Well, unfortunately for Winfrey and Johnson, their philanthropic efforts were met with hostility from some who felt a type of way about the fact that Winfrey owned “too much” land in Maui, the fact that she brought a camera crew into shelters while talking and helping those displaced, and the fact that two highly successful and hella rich stars would be asking regular folks to give.

While the media mogul already responded weeks ago, over the weekend, The Rock took a minute to address the naysayers in a video posted to Instagram.

“Update on the People’s Fund of Maui. I’m so grateful and moved by all the messages I’m receiving out of Maui from the survivors of the devastating wildfires who are now getting their personal funding from The People’s Fund of Maui,” he captioned in his post. “The strength of our people of Maui is beautiful and inspiring. Watching families and community come together after this tragedy is inspirational and I’m proud of our Polynesian people. Thank you to everyone who has helped by sending resources, love and prayers to all people affected by the fires and a loving mahalo and RESPECT to our OG cultural leaders, our local community organizations, and all our first responders and every person who came together to help our people.”





He continued:

And to everyone in my social media community right here. Our connection is everything because we only know how to be REAL with each other. You always tell me the truth-good or bad-I’ll always appreciate and protect that straight talk between us-you have my word to always listen, learn, grow and do better. I’ve never launched a fund before - trust me, I’m a quick study and learn my lessons fast. I totally get it and I appreciate you. To our Maui/Lahaina survivors, Mana is in our DNA. All of us. We get knocked down. We rise back up stronger, as one. That’s who we are as Polynesian people. And that’s who we are as Americans. STAY STRONG MAUI. Love you.

He further added in the video: “When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash. And I want to acknowledge and address the backlash right now. And here’s what I have to say about that: I get it and I completely understand. And I could’ve been better. And next time I will be better. And I understand money ain’t falling out of the sky and it’s not growing on trees. And there’s a lot of people out there whose living paycheck to paycheck and I get it and I know what that’s like. I’ve lived paycheck to paycheck. Seven bucks, I know. I know what that’s like.”

He then went on to say that the understands the psyche of a person living paycheck to paycheck and the optics of a person who already has a lot of money asking those living that way for money. As he wrapped, he thanked his social media community for the level of transparency they share between each other and reiterated the fact that the people of Maui were receiving what they needed to finally get back on their feet.