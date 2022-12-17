We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Finally! We’re getting our first glimpse at the next in line to the Fenty dynasty. Rihanna is showing off her baby boy in a recently posted TikTok video. In the 45 second clip, we see her six month old son cooing and giggling in the camera.

Rihanna, who’s heard in the background as she records says, “You tryna get Mommy’s phone?”

The baby is seen reaching for the phone in an attempt to eat it (as all little ones do), and the screen goes black.

“Hacked,” the singer captions the video on the platform. It is also Rihanna’s first ever TikTok.

The baby boy, who is shared with beau A$AP Rocky, is tightly tucked into a car seat as the vehicle rolls on to an unmentioned destination. The pair announced their pregnancy in late January with a photoshoot of the two strolling down a snowy New York street. The news quickly went viral, and so did the maternity shoot inspo, as many other mommies to be scrambled to announce their own baby news with a similar styling concept.

The new mother eagerly set out to redefine maternity dressing soon after the announcement, as many of her public appearances thereafter caught the mogul in belly-bearing ensembles.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,” Rihanna shared with Vogue earlier this year. “I’m sorry - it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

Although we didn’t get the chance to see Rihanna in the video, we’re hoping that this won’t be the star’s last TikTok. And if perhaps we can make a request:

More mommy content, please! We literally love to see it.