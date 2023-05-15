Amazon Basics Overstock Sale
“We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine... America’s got his back.” In addition, DeSantis included the link to Penny’s legal defense fund, which is currently at over $2 million thanks to support from the right. Conservative Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has also taken to the social media app to show support for Penny.

On May 6, she wrote: “Jordan Neely was a violent criminal who should have been behind bars.” Greene later said that “the Marine who stepped in to protect others is a hero.” Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz also tweeted: “‘Subway Superman’ Daniel Penny is a HERO. Today, I will personally be donating to his legal defense fund on GiveSendGo.”

Their support for Penny is beyond vile and shows how far the GOP will go to show much they hate Black people. Neely was killed for making a white man uncomfortable, which conservatives deem reasonable in their eyes. If DeSantis runs for president in 2024, which is likely, the repulsive rhetoric from the right will continue to place Black folks in danger.