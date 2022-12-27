Despite ultimately getting justice when jurors found rapper Tory Lanez guilty on all charges in connection to the 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, the Traumazine rapper has only had a handful of public support from those in the music industry. But now, it looks like she can add Drake’s longtime producer and collaborator, Noah “40" Shebib, to that list.

Shebib was recently spotted in the comment section on a post from the On Canada Project’s Instagram page, per Uproxx, which showed a picture of Thee Stallion with the words “We stand with Megan Thee Stallion” on it. The post was captioned: “ International superstar. Finished her undergrad while dropping albums. Created a mental health resource page for people seeking help. Award-winning. Brilliant. Beautiful. And yet, still not believed.”

Shebib posted a pair of emojis—one being prayer hands and the other a hands raised—which appeared to many as him lending his support towards the “Anxiety” rapper. If that it the case, this move is in stark contrast to his collaborator Drake, who came under fire just last month for taking what many believed to be lyrical shots at Thee Stallion’s account of the shooting.

As previously reported by The Root, in his latest joint project with 21 Savage, Her Loss, Drake took it upon himself to seemingly speak on the shooting, rapping in his song “Circo Loco”: “This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

In response, Thee Stallion wrote on Twitter: “Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggass! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

On Dec. 23, Tory Lanez was found guilty on all charges related to the 2020 shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez was convicted of assault with a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm and negligent discharge of a gun and is now awaiting his sentencing which is scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023. He currently faces up to 20 years and prison and the possibility of deportation.