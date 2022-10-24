On Saturday, hip-hop fans got a cool surprise when superstar Drake announced he was teaming up with 21 Savage for a joint album.



Halfway through the new video for “Jimmy Cooks,” his latest collaboration with the Atlanta native, the on-screen text revealed “Her Loss, Album by Drake and 21 Savage, October 28, 2022.” The duo have previously worked together on the tracks 2021’s “Knife Talk,” 2020’s “Mr. Right Now,” and 2016’s “Sneakin,” so the decision to record a whole album doesn’t seem that crazy.

Drake & 21 Savage - Jimmy Cooks

On Wednesday, while performing at the Morehouse-Spelman homecoming concert, the “Ball w/o You” artist brought out the “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper for a live version of “Jimmy Cooks.” Perhaps this means we’ll also be getting a joint tour? Fan reaction to the announcement of Her Loss has ranged from overly enthusiastic to somewhat skeptical.

Advertisement

Accompanied by a list of their collaborations, one fan noted “they haven’t missed yet 4/4.”

G/O Media may get a commission 94% off Limited Time Offer: Microsoft Office Professional 2-Pack Extra 20% off: this week only.

This limited lifetime license includes the full suite of Microsoft Office, from the dreaded Excel to the idea-sparking PowerPoint. Buy two for $80 at StackSocial Advertisement

One user questioned what Drake’s contributions will be, posting a photo of someone suffering from a back injury, seemingly implying that the “Bank Account” rapper will be carrying the Certified Lover Boy, tweeting, “21 savage after this album drops.”

Advertisement

Someone dealing with very mixed feelings tweeted, “Its like i want new 21 Savage music but i dont want drake to be included idk.”

Advertisement

Another fan showed their excitement by comparing the pair to one of the most successful duos in NBA history, tweeting a gif of a young Kobe and Shaq with the caption, “Drake & 21 Savage in the studio rn.”

Advertisement

Sorry, no. As a lifelong Lakers fan, I cannot sign off on any comparisons to Shaq and Kobe. That’s out of bounds.

As one of the most streamed artists of 2022, Drake will likely have another hit on his hands with Her Loss, but it will be extremely interesting to see how fans feel about the album. Honestly, Nevermind, released in June, sort of got lost in the craziness of Beyonce’s Renaissance, so this is his chance to finish the year strong.