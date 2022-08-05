Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj are back to their regularly scheduled programming!

After canceling the Young Money reunion show at October World Weekend on Monday due to testing positive for COVID-19, Drizzy has rescheduled the anticipated show after testing negative for the virus.



In an Instagram post that reshared the flyer for October World Fest, he wrote, “Negative test…positive outcome…this was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa.”

Originally meant to perform on Aug. 1, the Young Money crew will now perform on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, Canada. The reunion show was meant to close out October World Weekend which included performances from Chris Brown, Lil Baby and other “Canadian North Stars.”



This reunion show was highly anticipated considering there was a time in music when it felt like Drake, Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj were the only artists who were played on hip-hop radio. They ran hip-hop. In the years since, they have all gone their separate ways, so it’ll be good to see them all on the same stage again.



The “Jimmy Cooks” rapper was previously signed to the Young Money/Cash Money (YMCMB) label, but after completing his contractual obligations he signed a gigantic $400 million deal with Universal group which will include recordings, publishing, merchandise and visual media projects.

Earlier this year, the 6 God released his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind which was met with some mixed reviews since it was entirely a dance album, a reversal from the R&B and rap fans were used to hearing. Despite that, the album still hit No.1 on the Billboard 200.